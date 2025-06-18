5-Star Brandon Arrington Makes Big Mike Elko Confession Ahead of Commitment Date

On Monday morning, the No. 1 corner in the 2026 class put the entire college football world on edge with a plot twist that dropped like a hammer. Brandon Arrington—California’s top-ranked prospect and arguably the most explosive two-way threat in the country—just cut his top schools down to two. Texas A&M and Oregon. That’s right—Mike Elko vs. Dan Lanning in a head-to-head shootout for a five-star shutdown artist who can also burn you on offense. And here’s the kicker—his commitment date got moved up. It’s coming this Thursday, and Mike Elko is getting big time love.

Arrington was fresh off an Alabama visit that, on paper, looked like a done deal. He was hyping up their development plan, talking early reps, even shouting out the Cali DB pipeline. But then—cold-blooded—he chopped Bama within 28 hours. “Just felt like Oregon and Texas A&M did a better job recruiting me,” he said on On3’s Josh Newberg. That wasn’t a soft fade. That was a stiff-arm.

And Mike Elko? He’s been lurking in the shadows like a recruiting ninja. Brandon straight up said A&M’s been recruiting him since his sophomore year. “I’ve been there almost 10 times.”That kind of loyalty is rare in this cycle. Then came the confession: “Just the way everything is. They have great facilities, people around them. They’re going to be great in a few. Coach Elko just his first year last year. He’s going to do some great things at A&M and College Station.” The proof’s in the pull.

Elko’s been flipping high-end prospects like it’s nothing. In 2025 recruiting, five-star Lamont Rogers from Missouri? Flipped. Five-star Jerome Myles from USC? Snatched. No team’s done more with less fanfare. The Aggies’ 2026 class is currently ranked No. 6 in the nation with 15 commits—but none of them are five-stars yet. That’s where Brandon Arrington comes in.

Arrington’s loyalty runs deep, and it’s no secret the Aggies have been front and center since October. “It never changed with A&M,” Arrington said. “They all want me, and they recruit me hard. From the start.” And recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong has had his chips on A&M since last fall. So while the world waits for June 19 to see who gets the nod, the vibes in College Station are starting to feel very celebratory.

Oregon Ducks or Aggies?

But don’t count out the Ducks just yet. Oregon’s not just hanging around—they’re in this thing to win. They’ve got defensive pedigree, SEC coaching DNA, and a rising star in head coach Dan Lanning. Arrington’s last official visit was to Eugene, and the vibes? Pretty loud. “Everything was good,” said Arrington’s dad. “Great environment, great coaches… They came from Georgia and Alabama, so you know they have that defensive pedigree.”

Arrington doubled down himself, giving props to Oregon’s staff. “With Oregon, it is about the relationships I have with Coach [Chris] Hampton and Coach Tosh [Lupoi],” he said. “We are close, and I am so cool with Coach Hampton. Coach [Dan] Lanning always checks up on me, and that bond I have with the staff is so good.”

The Ducks are swinging hard and they’ve got a young, dynamic core that’s turning heads—guys like Dakorien Moore and Na’eem Offord already showing out. That’s part of what’s luring Arrington in: the idea of being on a national stage with a bunch of young dogs just like him.

But this isn’t just about coaching relationships—it’s about where Arrington fits. And let’s talk facts: the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Texas A&M sitting at 83.2% to land him. Oregon? A distant 3.8%. Steve Wiltfong made the Aggies pick back in October, and it’s only aged better with time. On tape, Arrington’s not just a corner—he’s a Travis Hunter clone. As a junior, he caught 31 passes for over 500 yards and five TDs while holding it down on defense with 26 tackles and a pick. Dual-threat. Big frame. Smooth hips. And he’s the No. 1 overall prospect out of California. That’s a crown you don’t earn lightly.

Oregon may be making it interesting, but unless something seismic drops in the next 48 hours, this one looks like it’s heading to Aggieland. And if it does, Elko won’t just be celebrating a commitment—he’ll be sending a message to the rest of the SEC: the Aggies are back.