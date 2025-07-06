brand-logo
5-Star Calvin Russell Stuns Michigan, Oregon & FSU With Syracuse Commitment Announcement

BySoheli Tarafdar

Jul 5, 2025 | 10:49 PM EDT

The opening of the 2025 season has been a tough one for Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown. Courtesy? The NIL, of course. As we all must have been aware how redshirt senior and wide receiver Trebor Pena was the pride of Syracuse but it did not take Brown long to pull the brakes on his star player. That’s because Pena was looking for a fatter NIL check, which came off as an undue demand for Brown. 

However, the Syracuse head coach is now trying to move on from the 2025 trauma. And what better way to do it than striding on the 2026 recruiting trail? Looks like the universe has heard Brown’s prayers. July 5 came with some good news as Syracuse locked in their 5-star wide receiver target, Calvin Russell. On July 5, Rivals analyst Marcus Benjamin posted a clip of Russell celebrating his commitment with Brown’s squad. And with this, Brown landed the biggest blow for Michigan, Florida State, and Oregon.

After all, the 6-foot-5, 195-pounder has been one of the most hailed recruits of the 2026 class.

Stay tuned for more updates!

