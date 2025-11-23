5-Star Chris Henry Jr. Makes Sad Career Announcement After Big Ten Rival’s Poaching Attempts

Since July 2023, Chris Henry Jr. had decided on his college future. Now that moment will be here for the Ohio State commit. But after years of playing high school football at the highest level, the 20-year-old’s last appearance ended in defeat. With this, the 5-star WR made a heartfelt goodbye.

On November 22, Chris Henry Jr. hopped onto X and gave big love to the Monarch family: “Not how I wanted to finish my HS career, but at the end of the day I’m grateful to even have been out there with my brothers. Thank you to all the coaches, trainers, and teammates I have had throughout these 4 years. The Journey not done it’s just getting started!! 15 out \|/.”

While this is awesome news for Ohio State fans, it’s also the emotional end of a huge chapter in his life, saying goodbye to the Friday night lights forever.

Unfortunately, two-time defending champion Mater Dei lost in a CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinal game. That’s why Chris Henry Jr. was sad to end his HS career in this fashion. He even converted a 7-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, but the Centennial won 28-27. Despite this, his high school years were quite a journey, bouncing between a few different schools. He started at West Clermont in Ohio, then had a monster sophomore season at Withrow, putting up 1,127 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Then came the trials and tribulations.

2025 was a massive year for Chris Henry Jr. After missing nearly his entire junior season with a tough knee injury, his senior year meant everything. And he delivered. In just seven games, he dropped 588 receiving yards and five touchdowns, proving he was still every bit the elite wideout scouts expected. It turned into a true comeback story, one that made his final high school season feel even more meaningful after spending so much time sidelined.

Despite committing to Ohio State back in 2023, heavy hitters like Oregon and Texas didn’t stop trying to flip him. But Henry shut down all the noise, canceling every remaining visit and reaffirming his pledge to the Buckeyes. His announcement brought relief to everyone in Columbus and allowed him to put the recruiting drama behind him for good. Now, he gets to lock in on the future without any more distractions pulling at him.

Chris Henry Jr’s influence!

Ohio State has been pushing hard on the recruiting trail, but keeping top targets locked in is just as important as adding new ones. With Chris Henry Jr. leading the way, the Buckeyes have the sixth-best recruiting class in the country. But Ryan Day is working to secure four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt out of Santa Ana, California.

With USC reportedly making an extra hometown push and offering him the full “local hero” treatment, Day and his staff are in a real battle. The Buckeyes want him badly, but they’ll have to out-recruit a Trojans program that’s trying to keep one of its own from leaving the West Coast. But familiarity with Mater Dei brother Chris Henry Jr. is proving to be an upside for Day.

“It’s looking like Ohio State,” Dixon-Wyatt said when asked what the days look like before signing day. “Get to go into that next chapter, me and my boy Chris (Henry Jr.). Get to compete at the next level and really show the world what we’re about.” With signing day creeping in, it’s good news for the Buckeyes that their commits are locked in.