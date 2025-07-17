5-Star Darius Gray’s Inclination Shifts to Another SEC Powerhouse as Final 5 Announced

He’s already the No. 1 interior lineman in the country. Now, Darius Gray is down to his Final Five, a group stacked with college football royalty. Whispers are already swirling about where his heart may be leaning. While each program brings tradition and talent, one school’s coaching connection is beginning to separate itself from the rest of the pack.

He’s been a force on the field, and now Gray’s recruitment is a clash of college football titans. Five-star rankings aside, his standout junior year performance made national headlines and triggered interest from over 45 programs. This included SEC powerhouses and traditional blue bloods. With finalists like Clemson, Ohio State, Tennessee, South Carolina, and LSU in the mix, there’s pedigree and potential everywhere. Each school brings something different to the table. Whether it is Clemson’s proven player culture, Ohio State’s NFL pipeline, or Tennessee’s rising offensive line room. But it seems Gray is paying special attention to which coach can help him not just play at the next level but live a life worthy of one.

Amid the elite competition, it is LSU that is separating itself with a pitch that feels more personal than the rest. After an impactful June visit to Baton Rouge, Gray praised the school’s offensive line coach, Brad Davis, calling him “one of the greatest humans that I’ve ever talked to. He gives off a father figure.” He told Caleb Fisk for SI, “I want someone who helps me grow as an NFL player, but also as a great human being,” he added.

His visit left LSU boosters buzzing. On3’s Steve Wiltfong even predicted LSU is “trending heavily” to land Gray. The combination of a father-like coach, a legacy of developing top-tier talent, and LSU’s competitive pitching has now pulled Gray firmly toward the Bayou. But his final decision still hangs in the balance.

Gray’s rumored lean toward LSU isn’t happening in isolation. It comes at a time when the Tigers are reloading faster than ever. Behind the optics of this visit lies a roster loaded with returning core contributors and elite newcomers. This is a program reshaping expectations in real time for the upcoming season.

Returning stars and newcomers powering LSU’s next season

If college football recruiting is fireworks, LSU is building a slow-burning fuse. Behind every commit, returner, and enrollment is intentional design. The result? A program that’s quietly recalibrating itself toward relevance. Both on the field and in recruiting boardrooms. And everything looks like it’s lining up for 2025.

LSU’s 2025 roster is stacked: an elite transfer class paired with a Top 10 signing class. Heisman Trophy hopeful Garrett Nussmeier is on other coaches’ radar as a force to reckon with. He is returning after 4,052 yards and 29 TDs last season. On either side of him, LSU added wideouts Barion Brown from Kentucky and Nic Anderson from Oklahoma. Meanwhile, Aaron Anderson is returning to the slot, giving Garrett elite weapons to attack with. Defense got its palette redrawn with edge rushers Patrick Payton from Florida State and Jack Pyburn from Florida. Linebackers Harold Perkins Jr. and Whit Weeks are returning to the Tigers roster to add even more depth to the defense.

Veteran voices like 247Sports analyst Cooper Petagna are optimistic for the 2025 season. “What they’ve been able to do, I think, is really, really encouraging from somebody that follows the program.” But despite LSU’s revamped roster and championship aspirations, some analysts are urging patience. ESPN’s Joe Fortenbaugh, who set LSU’s win total at 8.5 for 2025, warned, “… wait until they lose to Clemson in Week 1.” The Tigers have firepower, but early tests will determine if they’re ready for prime time.

For a prospect like Darius Gray, choosing LSU means buying into a resurgence in real time. With momentum on the field and in recruiting, the Tigers are constructing a roster meant for more than just SEC contention. If Gray jumps in, it won’t be as a piece of the puzzle; it’ll be as part of the foundation of what LSU hopes is its next championship chapter.