5-Star Felix Ojo Narrows Destination to 2 as Family Factor Decides Final Decision

Something shifted in the air the moment Felix Ojo canceled his official visit to Oklahoma. For weeks, the whispers had leaned toward Sooners and Michigan. But just like that, the Texas five-star offensive tackle torched every prior assumption and tossed them into the transfer portal of speculation. Now, here he is—standing 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, draped in blue-chip stardust, and narrowing his recruitment to just two powerhouses—Texas and Ohio State. And just like his pancake blocks, Ojo’s final decision is going to leave a serious mark.

Ojo’s recruitment has been a national affair. With 50 offers on the table, he’s basically had the college football universe in his back pocket. Florida tried. Michigan put on the full-court press. Deion Sanders and Colorado gave it a Boulder shot. But in the end, this is a two-horse race, and the Texas native just might be staying home.

“I’d really say Texas and Ohio State,” Ojo told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman at the Five-Star Challenge in Indianapolis. “Really just the family atmosphere. The culture. Not only that. The opportunity to play early. I’d say those two schools have really been pushing me throughout the recruiting process. Those are ultimately the two schools that are the biggest factor in my recruitment right now.”

The Buckeyes low-key bring that Big Ten brand of smash-mouth tradition. Texas? They’re throwing in the whole kitchen: history, NIL momentum, and one of the best offensive line developers in the game. “Coach [Kyle] Flood is one of the best in the business,” Ojo added. “He had two first-rounders last year.” That, in itself, might be the strongest hook Texas has: development.

As for the race? It’s neck and neck. Ojo says the margin between the two finalists is razor thin. “I’d say right now with the race, I’d say it’s pretty even. I’d say there’s no clear cut leader right now. I’d say the decision will be made in the next couple of weeks. It really just depends.” Translation: The finish line is coming fast, and the smallest detail—maybe a single conversation—could tip the scales.

But when the helmet comes off, what really matters most is family. “Really just seeing where the best fit for me and my family is. Really seeing what the future has in store for me,” Ojo said. And if you’re reading between the lines—and the Instagram captions—it’s hard to ignore that burnt orange glow. After his recent OV to Austin, Ojo posted a photo with one of Texas’ starting tackles with the caption: “The Present and The Future? #HookEm.”

According to Spiegelman, the Longhorns made a massive impression during that final visit. “There is a sense that Texas closed strong,” Spiegelman reported. “There’s a strong sense that Ojo won’t leave the state to play college football.” On3’s RPM echoes that vibe: Texas holds a staggering 90.7% chance of landing the five-star.

Steve Sarkisian is going all in for Felix Ojo and the 2026 recruiting class

If there’s one thing Steve Sarkisian knows how to do—besides call plays—it’s stacking elite recruiting classes. Since 2021, Texas has quietly become one of the most dangerous recruiting monsters in college football. They even landed the No. 1 overall class last year. Five five-stars. Eighteen blue-chippers. And now, the 2026 class is starting to look like another masterpiece in progress.

Sark’s already pulled in top-end talent like quarterback Dia Bell, who just walked away with Elite 11 MVP honors. Bell’s not just the QB1 of the class—he’s the ringleader, recruiter, and unofficial hype man. “I’m going to do my best to recruit everybody that we’re looking to get,” Bell told Inside Texas. He talks to co-OC AJ Milwee and the coaching staff weekly and keeps a list of top targets. You best believe Felix Ojo is on that list—in bold.

And Texas isn’t slowing down. On Sunday, they added five-star EDGE Richard Wesley, flipping him from Oregon after a brief commitment. Wesley picked the Longhorns over Ohio State, USC, and Texas A&M. Add him to a growing list of blue-chippers, including wideout Chris Stewart and four top-tier defensive linemen, and the pieces are falling into place.

The trenches have been a big focus this cycle. Kenny Baker, the D-line coach, already has 4 defensive line commits—all four-stars or better. With Ojo potentially joining the offensive line room, Texas is trying to lock down both sides of the line. Flood has been laying the groundwork for Ojo for months, and that groundwork might pay off in a massive way.

What makes Texas dangerous in this race isn’t just NIL deals or fancy facilities—it’s continuity. Sark’s been building the same message for three years: develop here, win here, and launch your NFL career here. Felix Ojo himself said it best back in March: “What makes Texas a top school is the relationships I built with the whole offensive staff and even Coach Sark. They made it known early… that they wanted me.”

It’s that kind of clarity that wins battles. With the July decision looming, Steve Sarkisian’s push for Ojo could be the final piece to his 2026 puzzle—or the one that gets away.