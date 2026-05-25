5-Star Georgia RB Commit Shuts Down Mario Cristobal’s Continued Push to Poach Him to Miami

Over this recruiting cycle, Mario Cristobal has built a strong reputation for flipping some of the nation’s top players. After landing Georgia’s 5-star CB Donte Wright, the Miami Hurricanes head coach’s attempt to flip the Bulldogs’ only remaining 5-star prospect failed, as the nation’s No. 1 RB, Kemon Spell, doubled down on his pledge and shut down Cristobal’s efforts.

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On May 24th, Spell chose to stay committed to Georgia and shut down any talk of switching schools.

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“I just feel like Georgia is home and the right place for me,” Spell said to On3. “I’m 100 percent locked in, so I don’t think there is any reason to visit any other school. I’m locked in with Georgia.”

He even jumped onto X and stamped his approval with a “🐶” after On3 posted about him shutting down the Miami speculation.

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Earlier this week, Rivals recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong reported that Miami is still trying to stay involved in Spell’s recruitment. The Hurricanes have not stopped communication, even though Spell is strongly committed to Georgia. Spell originally committed to Georgia on February 2, and soon after that he decided to end his recruitment. Even after shutting things down, other schools have still continued to try and recruit him, including Miami.

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Miami was also a serious option for Spell during his second round of decision-making, after he briefly reopened his recruitment when Penn State made coaching changes. At that time, Miami was one of the programs he considered strongly before choosing Georgia again.

According to Wiltfong, Spell’s father Keith Jones, said Miami is still in contact with the family on a weekly basis. However, this contact is just communication for now and has not led to any change in Spell’s plans or visits.

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“I don’t have any visits to Miami or any plans to go there,” Spell confirmed.

Kemon Spell has to be one of the players that the Bulldogs can’t afford to lose at all. The nation’s No. 1 RB has put up some numbers on the football field for McKeesport High School in Pennsylvania. Over his first three seasons, he has racked up 3,953 total rushing yards and scored 68 touchdowns. He is so explosive that every single time he hands off the ball, he averages over 11 yards per carry. That’s literally a first down on every single play.

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His junior year in 2025 was especially legendary. Even though he missed a few games with an ankle injury here and there, he still went off for 1,755 yards and 32 total touchdowns, earning himself Junior All-American honors.

He actually broke his school’s all-time rushing record during the playoffs by putting up a mind-blowing 331 yards and 3 scores in a single game. Right now, Spell is preparing for his official visit there next weekend. He has even been helping recruit other players, including four-star wide receiver Amare Patterson and four-star offensive lineman Carter Jones, showing he’s fully locked in with the Bulldogs.

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According to UGA, the Bulldogs have more good news coming their way.

Kirby Smart projected to lock down one of the nation’s best OTs

The Bulldogs are projected to land a commitment from four-star offensive tackle JJ Brown, a class of 2027 recruit. Brown recently visited Georgia during the program’s annual scavenger hunt weekend. It was his fifth or sixth overall visit to the university. He came away super impressed, mentioning that head coach Kirby Smart runs absolutely everything at a championship level.

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The 6’5, around 305 pounds lineman plays high school football at Parkview High School in Lilburn. The Georgia native’s ranked as the No. 277 player in the country, the No. 24 offensive tackle, and the No. 28 player in Georgia, according to Rivals. He has Georgia in his top six schools, along with Florida, Florida State, Clemson, Kentucky, and Auburn.

Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels has been keeping tabs on him and his family for a while now. Judging by the recruiting pattern, this should not be a hard situation to handle. Once he finishes his recruiting visits, the Bulldogs could be waiting for him at the finish line. Lock in this homegrown talent would be a big victory for Georgia as they build their next great recruiting class.