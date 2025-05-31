5-Star Immanuel Iheanacho’s College Football Future All but Confirmed as Brian Kelly & Mike Elko Put on High Alert

There’s a new alpha rising in the 2026 recruiting cycle, and his name is Immanuel Iheanacho. The five-star OT from Georgetown Prep in North Bethesda, Maryland, is the kind of prospect that turns offensive line rooms into war rooms. At 6-foot-7 and 350 pounds, he’s already built like an NFL right tackle and moves like someone half his size. Now, with his commitment date locked in for August 5, elites are on high alert. LSU, Penn State, Auburn, and Oregon have emerged as the four finalists, with one of them squarely back in the driver’s seat until August 5th.

Heavyweights like Brian Kelly and Mike Elko are staying glued to their phones. But there’s another layer to this recruitment saga—and it’s heating up fast. With June set to be the defining month of official visits across the country, Rivals notes that momentum may already be shifting.

Oregon Ducks, in particular, have set the pace in Iheanacho’s recruitment, and they’re “tough to beat regardless,” the outlet notes. Still, there’s a twist coming. A big visit is slated for this weekend, and it’s not to the current frontrunner. It’s to Baton Rouge, where the LSU Tigers are making their final, furious push to flip the script.

This will be a return visit for Iheanacho to Death Valley, and the Tigers are very much in play. The key? LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis. The relationship between Davis and Immanuel Iheanacho has been brewing all spring and has only intensified since the first unofficial visit. Davis is known for developing road graders in the trenches, and his personality reportedly clicked right away with the five-star. If LSU can wow him again in person—and get his parents back in the picture—the Tigers might just roar their way to the top.

Texas A&M and Penn State are still hanging around the edges, but they’ll need a miracle or a major shakeup to break into the final two. As it stands, Oregon has built a wall around this recruitment.

And it helps that coach Dan Lanning is stacking both results and relationships. The Ducks have built one of the most player-friendly programs on the West Coast. They blend tough, physical play with the kind of developmental support that parents love.

“My relationships with the coaches at Oregon is what has them on top,” Iheanacho told On3. “I like the staff a lot, and we can talk about anything. My second visit there was great. I loved my first one too. My parents also love Oregon, so it helps to get their opinion. The connection with the coaching staff is really the biggest thing for me with Oregon.” That kind of bond doesn’t just happen overnight. It’s been months in the making, and Oregon’s staff has executed this recruitment with surgical precision

Still, Brian Kelly isn’t ready to fold. LSU currently holds the No. 1 class in the country, headlined by five-star WR Tristen Keys. If Immanuel Iheanacho joins that crew, Kelly could pull off one of the greatest offensive class builds in recent memory. But as of now, he and Elko are watching Oregon’s grip tighten.

Quack attack reload? Why Ducks eye redemption with Immanuel Iheanacho

Oregon fans are still nursing the sting of five-star EDGE rusher Richard Wesley’s de-commitment—just 17 days after signing with the Ducks. Talk about a gut punch. But now, there’s a flicker of hope in the form of Nacho, and his potential commitment could flip the narrative in a big way.

After five-star OT Jackson Cantwell chose Miami instead of Oregon, getting the commitment of Maryland native Iheanacho would be a huge win for the Ducks. Not only could Iheanacho help Oregon land other recruits, but his signing would also be a welcome relief for Ducks fans. They’re still recovering from the loss of Wesley, who famously went viral for jumping into a pool with Coach Lanning when he first committed.

Also, Iheanacho holds the crown as Maryland’s No. 1 overall recruit. In his junior season, he was a brick wall—not allowing a single sack while earning MaxPreps Junior All-American honors. Oh, and he helped Georgetown Prep snag their fifth Interstate Athletic Conference title in six years. Not bad for a guy protecting blind sides.

Iheanacho will soon make his third trip to Eugene for an official visit, and Ducks fans are hoping the third time’s the charm. Landing him wouldn’t just boost morale; it might serve as a domino for other top recruits. The Ducks are currently sitting at No. 10 in the 2026 recruiting rankings, with seven verbal commits in the bag. And they need this win, big time.