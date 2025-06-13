5-Star Immanuel Iheanacho’s Top-2 Confirmed as B1G Powerhouse Makes Final Recruiting Push

If landing a franchise tackle is the difference between a good class and a generational one, then whoever lands Immanuel Iheanacho might just shift their entire recruiting trajectory. The five-star offensive lineman—a 6-foot-7, 350-pound mauler out of Georgetown Prep in Maryland—narrowed his list down to four heavyweight contenders: LSU, Oregon, Penn State, and Auburn. He’s fresh off a trip to Baton Rouge, is now at Auburn, and has two more official visits plus his Top 2 coming up. The stakes? As high as they get in June.

Steve Wiltfong on The Wiltfong Whiparound reported that it’s a two-horse race between LSU and Oregon. “He’s at Penn State this weekend, Josh. I know you were about to ask me about him, but it’s the perfect segue into Iheanacho, who’s taking his official visit to Penn State this weekend.”

Wiltfong added, “LSU and Oregon are the top two. Going to be at Oregon next weekend for his official visit, but LSU gave him a great OV two weekends ago. Penn State’s a program he’s always had a keen eye on. I think they got to make up ground on the Ducks and the Tigers.”

Ducks will get their final shot next weekend when Immanuel Iheanacho heads to Eugene for his last official visit. That timing could be key, especially if Dan Lanning and his staff want to leave a lasting impression heading into commitment season. Penn State hosts him this weekend, and they still have a chance, but they need to act fast. James Franklin’s program will be looking to roll out the red carpet, especially with other commits also expected in town. “LSU, they’re a program to watch with Immanuel Iheanacho as well,” Wiltfong added—a hint that Brian Kelly may already have his foot halfway in the door.

Iheanacho’s recruitment has been a full-contact, high-leverage operation. A two-time all-state standout and the Interstate Athletic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, Immanuel Iheanacho was also named to the Washington Post’s prestigious All-Met team—a nod to his dominance on the left edge. A technician with terrifying reach and violent hands, he combines SEC-ready size with Big Ten-style grit. He’s not just massive—he’s mobile, with a first punch that can end plays before they start.

National rankings back up the buzz. According to the 247Sports Composite, Iheanacho is the No. 1 interior lineman in the country and the No. 8 overall player regardless of position. On3 ranks him even higher at No. 3 nationally. He’s also the top-ranked player in Maryland and the No. 2 OT in the class, trailing only Miami commit Jackson Cantwell. Simply put, he’s a cornerstone recruit—one of just four players in the top 10 nationally who remain uncommitted. And from Death Valley to Eugene, this recruitment is playing out like a cross-country chess match.

Penn State rolls out the blue carpet for other stars

It’s not just five-star tackle Immanuel Iheanacho who’ll be getting the VIP treatment in Happy Valley this weekend. Penn State Nittany Lions’ recruiting machine is in full swing as a group of top-tier prospects descends upon campus for one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the summer.

Among those joining Iheanacho is 4-star RB Brian Bonner Jr. out of California. The Valencia High standout is a serious game-breaker—ranked No. 90 in the ESPN 300 and the seventh-best back in the country per 247Sports Composite. Bonner’s offer list reads like a who’s who of CFB: Notre Dame, UCLA, Washington, and Nebraska, which he recently visited. He’s still got a trip to South Bend lined up, but Penn State will look to leave a lasting impression in State College.

Keep an eye on 4-star TE Brayden Fogle, too. The Ohio native stands 6-3, weighs 225 pounds, and is ranked 10th nationally at his position. He’s already checked out Georgia and holds offers from powerhouse programs like Notre Dame, Michigan, Auburn, and LSU.

And let’s not forget the homegrown talent. 4-star LB Terry Wiggins and 3-star OL Benjamin Eziuka, both committed, will also be in town for their OVs.