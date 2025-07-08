5-Star Jackson Cantwell Reveals $5M Deal Wasn’t Why He Chose Mario Cristobal’s Miami

The celebration from Mario Cristobal said it all. When the Miami Hurricanes landed, they secured the kind of recruit that can anchor a decade-long offensive line legacy. Jackson Cantwell, the five-star plus OT from Missouri, shocked some when he committed to the Hurricanes over SEC powerhouses like Georgia. A mountain of a man with elite feet and raw athleticism, Cantwell’s pledge sent waves across the college football recruiting world. But with the eye-popping NIL era headlines and Cantwell’s rumored $5 million valuation, many assumed the decision was a business transaction.

The nation’s No. 1 OL wasn’t having it. In an interview with recruiting analyst Nate Gravender, Jackson Cantwell made it crystal clear. This was personal, not financial. “I chose Miami for two main reasons: the people and the place itself. Coach Cristobal and Mirabal did a fantastic job not only recruiting me but showing me a development plan and what I can do to become the best player I can be.” That wasn’t just a pitch—it was a blueprint.

For Cantwell, Miami wasn’t a flash-in-the-pan offer. It was a place where vision met infrastructure, where a former offensive lineman now wore the headset. “They put a lot of effort into development [especially at my position] and that’s something that really tipped Miami over the edge for me. Especially with having an offensive lineman as the head coach,” he said.

It wasn’t just the coaching staff. Jackson Cantwell was absolutely mesmerised by the Coral Gables campus and its football DNA. “The University as a whole is great because I love the smaller private school aspect of it and I love the football program and its rich history as well, and I’m determined to work to get back to where Miami was in the CFB world in the 2000s,” he added. That’s the Hurricanes brand pulling at heartstrings—nostalgia, ambition, and purpose. But it was the authenticity that sealed it. “The program stands out to me because of how genuine the relationships are there and how much attention to detail is put into the football side of things. My relationships with the coaches there are very good because they were very honest throughout my process and they showed me exactly what I can do to keep improving and accomplish my goals.”

U’s QB1 Carson Beck reportedly inked a $4 million NIL deal, igniting a new wave of skepticism about the motivations behind elite commitments. The irony? He’ll likely be protecting the blindside of the other NIL monster on Miami’s roster. Two of the most expensive players in CFB history will share a huddle—one with the ball, the other keeping him upright. A five-star bodyguard in the truest sense. As for Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal, they’ve done what Miami fans have begged for since the early 2000s.

Jackson Cantwell’s previous reason for choosing the U

For Jackson Cantwell, the nation’s No.1 OL recruit, it always came down to one thing—relationships. Sure, NIL is the elephant in every recruit’s war room these days, but for the Missouri native, Miami’s authenticity trumped dollar signs. “I think relationships won out in the end,” Cantwell said after his commitment. “I mean, I know Coach Mirabal and Coach Cristobal—Coach Mirabal’s right over here—they’ve spent so much time recruiting me over the past year. I mean, they’ve spent so much time checking in with me. They’re texting me every day.”

That kind of consistency and personal investment matters. Especially when it comes from two of the most hands-on trench developers in the country. “We’ve talked so much about offensive line development and what my potential there is at the U. And I think, like, their history with guys like, I mean, Penei Sewell, Francis Mauigoa, and some of those guys from recent years. I just feel like it’s a place that I could develop and be something great.”

And Cantwell made one thing clear: this wasn’t just about football. “Even if, like, if football doesn’t go my way, I like Coral Gables a lot. I like the university, and I’d love to go study there as well.” When your five-star is already thinking beyond the field, you know you’ve landed the right guy.