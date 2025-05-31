5-Star Jared Curtis Acts Catalyst as Kirby Smart’s Georgia Launches Double Threat on Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama

Let’s go ahead and call it what it is—Kirby Smart’s cooking something wild down in Athens, and y’all better keep both eyes open. While most programs are still stretching out and trying to figure out where their top commits are headed, Kirby Smart lit the recruiting trail on fire with the biggest quarterback splash of the summer: Jared Curtis. And since that May 5 commitment, Kirby Smart’s low-key cooking with the recruiting game. Word is he’s lining up an ambush for Alabama this weekend—and not just one hit. A full-on double-barreled flip mission. Two of Bama’s 2026 jewels? Yeah, Kirby’s going after ‘em both.

See, Jared Curtis didn’t just commit. He shifted the whole recruiting energy. The 2026 QB1 is the alpha domino, and the rest of the 2026 pieces? They starting to wobble. Now, Georgia’s second official visit weekend is about to hit, and 15 big-time recruits—some already pledged elsewhere—are touching down in Athens. But there’s one Bama talent who’s got Kirby aiming: Chris Booker

Chris Booker might’ve committed to Alabama back in February, but he’s from the A. That Atlanta blood runs deep—and Kirby’s counting on it. Booker’s a four-star monster out of Hapeville Charter, 6’4”, 285 pounds of straight-up road-grading fury. “He will be in Athens this weekend for a major official visit, and this is a guy that I like a lot… He is mean, he is… just vicious — but he’s mobile. I mean, this guy can pull in the run game, he can flatten defenders, he can get to those linebackers at the second level, he’s a promising pass protector, but he is a mauler in the run game,” a Georgia insider said on the UGA Football on Dawg Post podcast.

Translation? Booker pancakes kids like it’s IHOP on a Saturday. And he’s not just big—he’s nimble. Pulls in the run game, mauls linebackers, handles double teams, and makes defenders regret lining up. According to the 247Sports Composite, he’s sitting at No. 20 among interior O-linemen and No. 357 overall in the 2026 class. Booker’s already got Georgia on the books for this weekend’s official visit, and Kirby’s gonna treat it like a business meeting—one where the goal is flipping a Tide commit into a future Dawg. “If Georgia pushes hard here, wouldn’t surprise me if he opened up that recruitment.”

In fact, he’s got Florida lined up for June 13-15. But if Georgia turns up the charm and Curtis keeps recruiting behind the scenes? And if Georgia lands him? That’s a direct body shot to Kalen DeBoer’s ribs.

Could Kirby Smart potentially land one of the top wide receivers in the nation?

Just when you think it couldn’t get wilder, here comes Cederian Morgan. That’s right—the 6’5”, 210-pound cheat code out of Alexander City, Alabama. The No. 2 wide receiver in the country. No. 1 in Alabama. A walking mismatch. And guess what? He’s hitting Athens too.

Look, no sugarcoating here—Morgan is a heavy Bama lean. That’s home turf for him. But Kirby isn’t letting that stop him. Not with a red carpet laid out, a fresh 5-star QB already locked in, and a whole Athens crowd ready to show this kid what SEC dominance feels like in real life. “Cederian Morgan will be in town for a giant official visit,” the UGA insider confirmed. “This guy is elite — 6’4″, 210, a pass-catching machine with size and speed. He checks just about every box you look for.”

Yeah, and that’s not exaggeration. The man had 70 catches, 1,162 yards, and 14 touchdowns last season. He’s also a state-level high jumper and track runner—6’8” vertical, 200m finalist. That athleticism shows up on the field every play. Explosive routes, high-point catches, yards after contact. Straight-up weapon. Georgia’s already stacked receivers in the 2026 class—Vance Spafford, Ryan Mosley, Brady Marchese. But Morgan? He’s the jewel. And with UGA leading the FBS in drops last year, Kirby knows he needs a WR room reset.

Coley, Georgia’s WR coach, has turned up the heat. The 2025 class brought five-star Talyn Taylor and four-stars CJ Wiley and Landon Roldan. The Bulldogs want Morgan. And if this weekend hits like it’s supposed to? That commitment on July 2 could get real complicated for DeBoer.

Insiders say if Georgia brings the heat, this visit could cause waves: “[Georgia] gonna roll out the red carpet because this guy is a big, big deal. But it’s going to take a lot, I think, for him to not sign with Alabama. But Georgia’s gonna give it their best shot this weekend.”

Meanwhile, DeBoer has to defend his turf. Alabama’s new regime is already feeling the heat from fans demanding results. A flip or two this early in the cycle could spark doubts. And when it’s Kirby doing the flipping? That noise only gets louder. So now, we wait. Georgia’s biggest official visit weekend of the summer is underway. Jared Curtis is locked in. The Dawgs are barking. And Alabama? They’re holding their breath.