5-Star Jett Washington Announces Final 3 as B1G Powerhouse Inclination Revealed

The decision is nearing for one of the most electric prospects in the 2026 class. Jett Washington – five-star safety out of Bishop Gorman and the nephew of the late Kobe Bryant – is officially down to three finalists. A top-30 national recruit per the On3 Industry rankings, Washington has the kind of frame and explosiveness that makes Power Five programs salivate. Even amongst the big three, he has his favorites. To give you a hint, one is a SEC powerhouse, and two are Big 10 giants.

Jett Washington has narrowed things down to Alabama, USC, and Oregon Ducks, one of which is quickly emerging as the likely landing spot. Oregon appears to be in firm control of the race. “Yea them and Alabama for sure,” Washington admitted, but behind the scenes, signs point to the Ducks as the frontrunner. After speaking with sources familiar with his recruitment, the buzz is heavy in favor of Dan Lanning & crew. One recruiting analyst has already logged a prediction for the reigning Big Ten champions. With momentum growing and Eugene continuing to impress, Oregon may be closing in on their next star.

The OV earlier this month seems to have sealed something deeper. “My time in Eugene was great!” Washington said. “What continues to excite me is what Dan Lanning is building and the connections I have with the coaches.” That statement may feel like a recruiting cliché on its surface, but it speaks volumes coming from someone who’s been through the nation’s top campuses. The Ducks have done more than just flash gear and hype—they’ve established real relationships, and that’s what resonates with elite prospects who have every option available.

6-foot-4 and 205 pounds of raw athleticism with the ability to change a game on the back end. Washington’s production on the field also backs up the star power. He earned MaxPreps’ Nevada POTY honors after putting together a highlight-filled 2023 season. At Bishop Gorman, he racked up 38 tackles, five interceptions, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. He’s a rangy centerfielder with true sideline-to-sideline instincts and violent closing speed—traits that are gold in modern college defenses.

Trojans, once a major player in his recruitment, have faded out of serious contention. Despite the Trojans’ inclusion in the final three, it’s become clear they’re trailing behind Alabama and Oregon. Jett Washington also entertained early interest from the likes of Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Texas, but none of those schools cracked the final trio. The Ducks, meanwhile, have stayed consistent in their pursuit. They’ve built a relationship strong enough to withstand challenges from the SEC and beyond. Crucial in the NIL and portal-driven volatility.

Capping it all off is his upcoming appearance at the Elite 11 Finals, where he’ll carry not just the pressure of being one of the nation’s top defensive backs, but also the pride of South Florida and the Longhorn legacy he’s carving his own path away from. Oregon’s 2026 class currently sits at No. 8 nationally with nine commits, and adding Washington would be a seismic win on both coasts.

What the pundits say about Jett Washington?

About how high Jett Washington’s ceiling is, the scouting community has stomped it out with some serious enthusiasm. As recruiting heads continue to turn toward the Bishop Gorman star, 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins delivered a glowing endorsement that reads like a blueprint for the modern safety.

“A physical specimen with rare size and rare range that could be positioned over the top, in the box or in the slot,” Ivins said in a recent evaluation. “Should be viewed as a potential defensive chameleon that can prevent touchdowns in a single or two-high look while also matching-up with large slot and in-line weapons when needed.” Means this kid’s game is made for Sundays.

Ivins didn’t stop there either. “Looks like the next can’t-miss talent to come out of Bishop Gorman with his game tape and athletic markers. Sunday upside in an era where position lines continue to blur on defense.” It’s that versatility—his ability to adapt, shift, and smother offensive schemes—that makes Washington so unique.

And the rankings back it up. Washington is currently slotted as the No. 4 safety in the 2026 class per 247Sports’ composite rankings, trailing only Bralan Womack, Jireh Edwards, and Blaine Bradford.