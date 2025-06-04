5-Star Keisean Henderson Put On Flip Watch as ACC Powerhouse Deals Heavy Blow to Willie Fritz & Houston

The college football head coaches are now gearing up to dive into the 2025 rough sea. And before that, they are looking for some life jackets to keep them afloat. Billy Napier could save his sinking job, thanks to his buoy – quarterback DJ Lagway. Just like Napier, whose buyout figures started to do the rounds, Florida State’s Mike Norvell also walks on thin ice when it comes to his head coaching job. Paul Finebaum criticized the team’s 2024 season, calling it the “biggest fall-off in college football history.” The ESPN analyst further stirred Norvell’s pot by bringing Deion Sanders’ name as the one to replace the Seminoles’ head coach. To write a great comeback story, Norvell is now trying to catch a big fish on the recruiting trail. That’s none other than 5-star quarterback Keisean Henderson. But the young chap has already anchored his boat somewhere else.

Now, what was the biggest flaw of the Seminoles’ 2024 chapter that keeps Norvell’s seat hot, even when he is stepping into the next chapter? Analyst George V Dixon summed it up in a nutshell. “They brought in the wrong quarterback. Didn’t pay the right quarterback, and their defensive line, that they paid so much money for to apply pressure and stop the run, got run through.”

Just one game was enough to prove that Dixon’s point was right. As Norvell’s squad faced off against Notre Dame, the quarterback duo of Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek was sacked a combined eight times. Allowing 15 sacks, that too in a duration of two weeks, made a record that can’t be boasted about. So, Norvell has jumped into the ground for some damage control. They have already offered a scholarship to Henderson back in January. Now, Norvell might be losing his goodnight’s sleep.

On June 3, The 105 came up with an IG post. On the podcast, the 247Sports Director of Scouting, Andrew Irvins, shared his take on how Henderson is going to fit Norvell’s scheme. He stated, “I do think [Keisean Henderson] is a potential life raft for Mike Norvell.” But it won’t be an easy hunt. The 5-star quarterback is already committed to Willie Fritz’s Houston Cougars since May 27, 2024. However, the Florida State head coach can see a silver lining on this recruiting trail. The quarterback is now set to take an official visit to Tallahassee on June 9. But what made the analyst so sure about Henderson holding Norvell’s hands and guiding the Seminoles out of the dark tunnel?

Standing tall at 6’3” and 185 pounds, Henderson is known as a dual-threat talent. His USP? Strong arm and great mobility, ticking off the criteria needed for a quarterback these days. And if you’re an FSU fan, you kind of learned last year what having a guy who can only do one of those can do to your offense. Plus, in case Norvell survives the recruiting battle, he will get a quarterback who has MVP honors at the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl with a 91-yard touchdown pass. Because of this craze, despite his Houston commitment, schools like Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Florida State are still running after him. Now, where does Norvell and co. stands in the race?

The Florida State quarterback coach is trying to gain a space in Henderson’s heart that consists of a long-standing relationship with Fritz, since the head coach was at Tulane. Once Fritz got the Houston job, it made that relationship even stronger since that is Henderson’s hometown. But Norvell’s squad is in no mood to give up. As insider Steve Wiltfong noted, “Tony Tokarz has built a great relationship with the Lone Star State talent, and he would have an opportunity to be an instant impact player for Mike Norvell and FSU.” The 5-star hot recruit, too, is aware that if he chooses to swap to Norvell’s program, he will be in good hands.

Why Mike Norvell’s program is the best fit for Keisean Henderson

The Seminoles have Gus Malzahn as their newly appointed offensive coordinator. On the May 31 episode of the Florida State Football-Warchant TV podcast, analyst Aslan Hajivandi shared his take. “Gus Malzahn’s track record shows he doesn’t necessarily have to have one of these prized high-level quarterbacks in order to succeed.” Well, we know where Hajivandi came from. Malzahn proudly boasts of turning defensive back Nick Marshall into a strong quarterback at Auburn.

For the 2025 season, Norvell’s squad has the starting quarterback ready. That’s none other than Thomas Castellanos. Even though in the case Henderson makes Tallahassee his next home, taking reins in 2026, there prevails a concern. But there is no need to worry. The looming doubt, as Hajivandi pointed out, “You’re talking about somebody who’s not exactly 6’5 or was a five-star coming out of high school.” This was followed by a reassurance, “Gus can make it work.”

Knowing all the turn downs, the Seminoles are ready to swing the fence for Keisean Henderson. Even after they had three other quarterback prospects on their wishlist. The three other hot targets that landed an offer from Mike Norvell were Bowe Bentley, Landon Duckworth, and Jaden O’Neal. Now that they have set their focus on the bull’s eye (Henderson), they know they made the right choice. As Michael Langston added, “There is nobody out of those three that fits FSU’s offense or what they gonna run or what they gonna do than this kid [Henderson].”

Norvell might already be growing impatient to save his seat, since, as per the reports, Google Trends has seen a spike in ‘Mike Norvell buyout’ queries in northern Florida. No Henderson, no anchor — and the head coach might just capsize.