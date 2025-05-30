5-Star Ryder Lyons’ Top Contender Named in Fresh Intel as USC & BYU’s Major Move Confirmed

Even with all the misses and near-misses that have piled up in the 2026 cycle, Dan Lanning’s Oregon and Lincoln Riley’s USC are still chasing one of the nation’s top prospects. Five-star QB Ryder Lyons, out of Folsom, California, represents more than just a crown jewel recruit—he’s the type of quarterback who can tilt a program’s trajectory. And while the Ducks and Trojans have taken their fair share of public lumps this cycle, landing Lyons could flip the narrative from frustrated to future-ready in a heartbeat.

Intel now points to Oregon holding pole position for Lyons’ commitment. According to recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong, “The Ducks are in the best position heading into the next stretch of visits for Lyons, with BYU the biggest threat.” That’s a significant development, especially considering Oregon has made Lyons their top quarterback target in the 2026 class from the jump.

The connection he’s developed with offensive coordinator Will Stein has clearly resonated, and Oregon’s QB-friendly system has only made the Oregon Ducks more attractive. Add to that his rapport with Lanning and the overall comfort level with the program, and you get a team that’s built a lead heading into crunch time.

Ryder Lyons will return to Eugene the weekend of June 13—a potentially pivotal moment in what has become a highly watched recruitment. But Oregon isn’t sprinting toward the finish line just yet…

BYU is lurking, perhaps more quietly than most top-tier programs, but with as much substance as flash. “Lyons has spent a lot of time at BYU with all the family and faith ties,” the report says. “He made a couple recruiting visits to campus in the spring. The Cougars get the last trip the weekend of June 20.”

And that last visit—especially given his plans to serve an LDS mission after his senior year—could carry heavyweight implications. Ryder Lyons will essentially enroll as a 2027 recruit after his mission, giving his future coaching staff more time to build around him. Meanwhile, he isn’t waving the white flag just yet.

At one point, the USC Trojans were considered the team to beat. Riley, known for producing elite quarterback talent, is hoping the official visit scheduled for the weekend of June 6 reignites that earlier momentum. There’s already a verbal commitment from Jonas Williams in the class, but Lyons remains very much on the board.

What USC lacks in singular focus with Ryder Lyons, they make up for in star power and system familiarity. With Riley’s offense and a national-high 26 recruits already committed in the 2026 cycle, including one of the highest average ratings per commit, USC can pitch instant prestige and competition. BYU, however, is the most unique of the contenders. While not as flashy as Oregon or as star-studded as USC, the Cougars’ pitch is deeply personal.

Family and faith tie Lyons to Provo, and with Kaneal Sweetwyne already pledged in-state, it’s not about filling a depth chart—it’s about fit. BYU has prioritized relationship-building and long-term alignment, something that resonates when a player is preparing to leave football behind for two years to serve a mission.

Can BYU land their first five-star QB, Ryder Lyons?

The race is heating up for Ryder Lyons, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound gunslinger out of Cali. Rated as the No. 13 overall player and No. 4 QB in the 2026 class, Lyons is quickly becoming one of the most coveted names in high school football. BYU is making a late charge—and it might be closer than many think.

“I think there are three schools that all think they have got him,” said 247Sports’ Jeff Hansen on the “Y’s Guys” podcast. “If I am Ryder Lyons, that is exactly where you want to be. Oregon, USC, and BYU all feel like they are No. 1. I think BYU is in it as much as anybody.”

And for BYU, this wouldn’t just be a big win—it’d be historic. The Cougars have never landed a five-star recruit in the modern era. Lyons would change that instantly.

Beyond rankings, there’s a natural fit in Provo. Hansen noted similarities between Ryder Lyons and current Cougar QB Jake Retzlaff. “They aren’t too different….the way they see the game, the way they evade pressure, and use their legs to extend plays.” He added, “I think Ryder has seen Jake and thought, ‘OK, plug me into that system and I can be really, really good.’” BYU could land their biggest fish yet, changing the game forever.