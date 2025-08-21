5-Star Savion Hiter Clears Feelings on Sherrone Moore as He Addresses $800K Early Move

Sherrone Moore scored big on the recruiting trail yesterday when they added five-star RB Savion Hiter to their 2026 class. Big means at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Hiter is ranked No. 1. He is an elite prospect with a sky-high ceiling that will have a chance to play significant minutes early in his career. He chose the Wolverines over his other three finalists — Tennessee, Ohio State, and Georgia. Where he was promised an exuberant amount. The headline is Michigan Wolverines landed a generational back.

EJ Holland of The Wolverine sat down with Savion Hiter just after the announcement, and the five-star left no doubt about why Sherrone Moore stood apart. Asked directly what resonated about Moore, Hiter leaned into the developmental side. “He’s a developmental coach, so I feel like he can develop me the most out of anybody. So that’s what I feel like.” That’s not throwaway praise — Hiter is the type of player who knows he’ll shine, but wants to sharpen, not just coast. The fit is almost surgical: Michigan’s identity has always been ground-and-pound, but in the Moore era, the scheme is adjusting to showcase versatility.

Naturally, the conversation turned to how the Wolverines will look with Bryce Underwood in the mix and Chip Lindsey directing traffic. Michigan’s offense has been tagged for years as “run-heavy”, and Savion Hiter knows that plays to his advantage. But he was quick to underline how the balance is shifting. “I know that the offense is very run heavy, which is something that suits you. But they’re opening it up a little bit with the pass game. Bryce Underwood, what do you think about the new offense under Chip Lindsey? I feel like it’s going to be great. Chip is such a great OC, so I already know what that’s going to be. So, we got to see him this season.” For the Mineral (Va.) Louisa County junior, that’s advanced recognition: he’s not just evaluating handoffs, he’s looking at spacing, tempo, and how a dual-threat attack will force defenses to loosen the box.

That’s where early enrollment becomes critical. Hiter didn’t hedge on why he’ll be on campus sooner rather than later. “I feel like it’s going to benefit me a lot. Like getting in early and learning all the plays before and getting bigger and learning all the plays before like summer and the next season.” Translation: the playbook will be in his hands by January, the weight room will get an extra six months of his body, and the competition clock will start ticking sooner. For a player of his caliber, shaving even half a year off the learning curve could mean Week 1 carries.

None of this would have happened without culture and coaching. He put it plainly on Rivals’ livestream: “The culture. The culture there is so much different there than any other school. It feels like a blessing to be there. Every time I’m up there, it feels like family. It feels great. It feels way better to have this recruiting process over.” Culture isn’t just a buzzword — Michigan has leaned into identity in a time when NIL and transfers have blurred lines. When he calls Ann Arbor “family,” that’s a sharp contrast to the transactional pitches he heard elsewhere.

Add in the Tony Alford factor — “His resume is crazy. From teaching little running backs to big running backs like Ezekiel Elliott and all that, it feels great to have the chance to be coached by him” — and you see why the Wolverines sealed the deal. For Savion Hiter, the endgame isn’t just playing time, it’s leadership. He admitted that one of his first goals as a freshman is to be a tone-setter in the locker room, a rare thing for an 18-year-old to embrace. He’ll now join three-star Jonathan Brown as part of UM’s 2026 backfield haul, pushing their total commits to 23.

Tennessee really wanted Savion Hiter badly

Back in the summer, Tennessee rolled out the red carpet for five-star Savion Hiter. During an official visit to Knoxville in June, the Vols made it crystal clear just how badly they wanted him. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, that weekend turned into a full-blown financial pitch, Tennessee making their “final” push to show Hiter they were willing to break the bank.

And that’s the reality of modern recruiting—NIL is as much a weapon as playbooks and practice reps. Nakos noted that Hiter is expected to land an NIL deal in the ballpark of $600,000 to $800,000 as a true freshman. That kind of money isn’t just a signing bonus—it’s pro cheque. For a RB with Hiter’s profile, ranked as the No. 1 player at his position in the 2026 cycle, schools weren’t just offering a jersey; they were offering financial futures.

On3 insider Steve Wiltfong added a little more fuel to the fire, pointing out that “Michigan and Tennessee are the two programs he believes will take this recruitment up another level from an NIL standpoint.” That’s not just speculation—that’s a nod to two programs willing to play big in the new era. And if you assume Hiter picked Ann Arbor, you can bet he’s not walking in empty-handed. Michigan, after all, has quietly turned into one of the sport’s NIL powerhouses.