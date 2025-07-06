5-Star Savion Hiter’s Future Clears Up as Frontrunner Emerges Amid Decision Tease

There are chess matches, and then there’s whatever 5-star running back Savion Hiter is playing with college football right now. It’s not just a recruitment; it’s a spectacle. The Mineral, Virginia, native has kept bluebloods and fanbases alike teetering with each tweet, visit, and subtle hint—none of which truly give away where he’s leaning. Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee—they’ve all been courted. And now, as the summer inches forward and the pressure to commit builds, one contender may finally be pulling ahead.

On July 5, national recruiting insider Adam Gorney joined On3’s Josh Newberg and gave the clearest indication yet of where Hiter might land. When asked about the five-star’s highly veiled decision process, Gorney acknowledged, “Yeah, Savion Hiter has done the classic thing, talk early and then disappear late… once it’s gotten down to crunch time, I think he’s kind of clammed up a little bit.” That silence isn’t unfamiliar for top-tier recruits, especially those still weighing both development potential and NIL benefits. But it does make every small move feel seismic.

The former MaxPreps Sophomore All-American has dazzled on the field since his underclassman days. Last fall, he torched defenses for 1,698 rushing yards on just 156 carries—an eye-popping 10.8 yards per carry—and 26 rushing touchdowns, while also adding 199 receiving yards. With verified measurables including a 4.12 shuttle, 36-inch vertical, and a 1.57 10-yard split, Hiter is every bit the elite back recruiters dream about. No wonder every blue-blood program is fighting tooth and nail for this 5-star.

The top four schools—Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, and Tennessee—each rolled out premium visits this summer. On May 30, Hiter was in Columbus for a three-day official visit where he was given full access to Ryan Day’s revamped offense. He met with position coaches, watched film. Adam Gorney spilled the tea: “Man, I want to say Ohio State. I am not very convinced that’s where he ends up, but you know, you look at like a TreVeyon Henderson type kid or someone that they could sell with another running back, and running backs. Over the last decade, the trend has been running backs want to play together. They don’t want to play crazy. They don’t want to play alone. They don’t want to get that much tread on their tires.”

In college football, it’s all about that one-two punch out of the backfield—duo runs, inside zone, and keeping legs fresh. And Savion Hiter? He was watching Ohio State closely in 2024. The Buckeyes didn’t just win games—they worked defenses with that TreVeyon Henderson–Quinshon Judkins combo. Both backs cracked 1,000 yards, splitting reps without losing juice. That kind of RB-friendly setup? Yeah, that might be why Hiter’s heart could be leaning toward Columbus.

Just a week after his Ohio State visit, he was in Athens, getting love-bombed by Georgia’s staff. Then came Michigan (June 13–15), which insiders say pulled off the most emotionally resonant visit, including a staged handoff with 5-star QB Bryce Underwood. That’s when eyebrows started raising. And Michigan? They might not be totally out, thanks to the Tony Alford effect. Alford’s long-standing relationship with Hiter’s camp added credibility to Michigan’s push. Sources hinted at a substantial NIL offer ($600K–$800K) being floated, which isn’t peanuts.

As Gorney carefully stated, “So I think Ohio State, the way that they’ve used running backs in the past, the way they’ve used Henderson, who is a kid that Hiter is very familiar with, probably has the edge. You know, maybe I’m not counting out Georgia. They have, in years past, taken multiple running backs just like they will tight ends. They don’t seem to care about that, and a lot of the kids don’t care about that either. But right now I’m going to give Ohio State the edge.” But no one is ruling out Michigan or even Georgia. It’s that close.

Tennessee really in the mix for Savion Hiter—or just getting played?

The wild card in all of this is Tennessee. The Volunteers made their move last. From June 20–23, Knoxville rolled out what one source called “strategic.” Hiter participated in team workouts, toured the athletic complex, and sat down with position coach De’Rail Sims. The visit was reportedly electric, coming just before the NCAA’s quiet period. It was a strategic move meant to leave a lasting impression—and according to multiple insiders, it just might’ve worked.

Hiter posted two teases that sent Vols fans into a frenzy. First came the June 23 photo: Hiter in full Tennessee gear, crates of orange behind him, captioned “Thank you @Vol_Football for having my family and I this weekend, appreciate you rolling out the orange carpet #GBO.” Then on July 4, he dropped another bomb: a collage of official visits capped with him holding a WWE-style Tennessee orange championship belt.

So is Tennessee really in the mix, or just getting played? There’s reason for skepticism. Compared to the detailed breakdowns of Ohio State’s development track or Michigan’s NIL offers, Tennessee’s pitch may lean more on culture and vibes. But that doesn’t mean it’s irrelevant.

Bottom line? Hiter’s recruitment has been anything but predictable. But if you follow the whispers, the quotes, and the movement, it’s Ohio State holding the baton, with Michigan trying to keep pace. Tennessee? They might just be playing the role of hype man in someone else’s victory parade. His final decision could shake up running back depth charts across the country—and give one program a foundational piece for years to come.