5-Star Savion Hiter’s Future Is Down to Two College Football Programs After Tennessee Visit

Why is everyone so crazy about 5-star Savion Hiter? “Juiced-up running back with star potential for a College Football Playoff contender given the mix of his burst, power, agility, balance and vision.” That’s how 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins sees Hiter. Rated the No. 17 player in the country, regardless of position, Hiter is also the top-rated running back in the 2026 class. For so long, the running back had kept four programs at bay. At first, he had wrapped up visits to Ohio State and Georgia. Later on, he made a trip to Josh Heupel’s Tennessee and Sherrone Moore’s Michigan in June. Right now, two out of the four suitors have made it to the final two.

Hiter comes off as the perfect package. He has dominated the combine setting (1.52 10-yard split, 4.12 shuttle, 36-inch vertical jump) and is equipped with ready-to-play mass, tipping the scales at 200 pounds. Plus, Hiter is effective both as an inside and outside runner, as he’s quick to chart a course and charge forward. Even though his catching passes still need improvement, he has proven to be a tricky cover at offseason camps.

So who are the lucky ones to still be running the Hiter race? On the June 26th episode of the On3 Recruits podcast, analyst Austin Price confirmed that the final fight for Hiter is going to be between Tennessee and Michigan. “I think Tennessee it’s still a two-team race, Josh. I think it’s Tennessee; it’s Michigan. Everybody else is to me way behind, and those are the two teams that have separated.”

While the frontrunners’ confusion is out, the question remains, when is Hiter going to close his commitment? Some say that the wait is going to be till September, as Hiter is going to watch a couple of games. Price wrapped up the discussion, saying, “So the question is, when does he do it? And then, kind of when he sits down with his mom and everybody and works towards a decision, like how does this thing bear out? But I still think it’s a two-team race, at the top splitting hairs between the two.” Last season, Hiter was named a MaxPreps Junior All-American after racking up a total of 1,897 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Having racked up 56 tackles, seven sacks, and four tackles for loss, no wonder he got his 5-star rankings. So, Tennessee was more than glad to host Hiter on June 20, which marked the running back’s fourth visit to Knoxville. On Monday, June 23, the 2026 prospect commemorated his time there with a social media post captioned, “Thank you @Vol_Football for having my family and I this weekend, appreciate you rolling out the orange carpet #GBO.” In the tweet, he is spotted in the Tennessee gear with crates of orange donning the backdrop. But that does not allow Heupel any edge on the recruiting trail.

Why does Michigan fit the mold better in the Savion Hiter recruiting race?

Michigan football rolled out the maize and blue carpet for prospects who made their way to Ann Arbor. And the Mineral (Virginia) Louisa County five-star running back Hiter was no exception. The Wolverines have been on the 5-star’s list ever since position coach Tony Alford jumped ship from Ohio State to the maize and blue. And guess who made Hiter’s latest visit to Ann Arbor extra special?

The Wolverines had the 2025 No. 1 overall recruit, five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, pose with Hiter. The picture showed the 5-star linebacker prospect decked out in the Wolverines jersey while Underwood, clad in casual clothes, handed him off the pigskin. On June 15, Hiter had sent a note of gratitude for Moore’s program. “Thank you @UMichFootball for having my family and I this weekend 🙏🏾 it was an aMaizing official visit #GoBlue.”

No, it was not only about making Savion Hiter feel good by bringing in Bryce Underwood to win his heart. Wearing defenses down with his punishing running style and carrying a record of 11.1 seconds in the 100-meter as a freshman, Hiter is looking for a program with a storied history. That’s where Moore’s Michigan ticks off the criteria. As he shared, “I feel like I’m a priority for them. They are a big program for running the ball. You saw it this year. They have a history of great running backs coming out of there like Blake Corum, who is from Virginia. I could see myself running in a Michigan jersey.”

While Savion Hiter is yet to confirm his next home, one thing is confirmed. The Mineral (Va.) Louisa County’s five-star is expected to sign a financial package worth $600,000 to $800,000 in Year One. Talking about who out of his final two suitors has heavy pockets, it’s a 50-50 situation. Tennessee is in a position where they are willing to offer 5-star target Tristen Keys $1 million to flip him out of LSU. On the other hand, Michigan had stunned the world with its $12 million NIL check for Bryce Underwood. Let the guessing game begin: Where will Hiter’s college journey take off?