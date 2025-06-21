5-Star Tristen Keys Sends Flip Message to Bowe Bentley After Oklahoma Commitment

What has been the looming problem in Brent Venables’ Oklahoma? A struggling offense. This time last year, the Sooners had re-worked their quarterback room after losing offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to Mississippi State. Then came another blow as Venables’ starting quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, swapped to Oregon.

Not just this. They witnessed departures of both assistant QB coach Matt Holecek and QB analyst Tanner Schafer. Jackson Arnold took over as the starting quarterback, with newcomers Michael Hawkins Jr., Casey Thompson, Brendan Zurbrugg, and Steele Wasel behind him. But they fell flat. This year, John Mateer is ready to take over. But Venables is already worried about the 2026 class.

As per On3’s 2026 Industry Ranking football Team Recruiting Rankings, Oklahoma stands at the No.19 rank with only 10 recruits locked in. That’s when they jumped into the race to land the four-star prospect and one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class, Bowe Bentley, on June 20. The 6’2 200 QB from Celina, TX chose the Sooners over LSU and is pumped to give Venables’ squad his best as Hayes Fawcett quoted the quarterback on his IG post, “Norman! I’m home!!” Bentley also had offers from prominent programs like Georgia and Ohio State. Venables offered him in January, after a standout performance at the Navy All-American Bowl. And his final list was trimmed to Oklahoma vs LSU. That’s when LSU 5-star commit Tristen Keys stirred the pot.

Even keeping the bowl performance aside, the quarterback’s stats were just too lucrative to ignore. The Celina, Texas, product combined for 63 total touchdowns in 2024, helping lead his high school team to a 16-0 record and a state championship. And Keys would have loved to have Bentley running for the same team. So, the WR is still trying his level best to pull the quarterback into Brian Kelly’s squad. The comment section had Keys’ comment, which read, “Noooo why not come throw to 3 top 10 WRs😢💔😭😭😭.” The heartbreak emoji says it all.

