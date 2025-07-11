5-Star Tyler Atkinson Sends Strong Georgia Message Ahead of July Commitment

Be so good that even when you are yet to step into college, you are already drawing comparisons with former college stars. That’s how hot a target, 5-star prospect Tyler Atkinson is. He is frequently compared to former Oregon star Penei Sewell, highlighting his potential as a high-major lineman with tackle athleticism and elite guard potential. Not just Sewell, analysts say that Atkinson gives away NFL linebacker Roquan Smith vibes as well. So, one can imagine the desperation of his suitors…

The Lawrenceville (GA) Grayson product has trimmed his suitors. Atkinson is down to a final four of Clemson, Georgia, Oregon, and Texas. But for whom does his heart go weak? Has to be Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs. Even though he hasn’t announced when he’ll commit, it will be July, Smart is already on cloud nine.

The No.1 linebacker prospect in the nation has been under Smart’s squad’s radar for quite some time now. Reports say the Georgia Bulldogs offered Atkinson a scholarship when he was likely in the eighth grade. But that did not lead Smart to stop the wooing game. On January 18, the Georgia head coach hopped on a helicopter to meet Atkinson. Well, this does not seem to be enough push for Smart. So, he appointed his staffers, Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and co-defensive coordinator Travaris Jerod Robinson, to take the wooing game to the next level as they went out for dinner with Atkinson. While Georgia’s sincere interest in the young chap did speak millions, it turns out that they left a deep mark in Atkinson’s heart. On July 10, he dropped a tweet with the caption, “Are we AtkNup at home in Georgia⁉️”

The post was about Atkinson’s thoughts on Smart’s Georgia. In an interview with CFB insider Hayes Fawcett, he had all good words to share about the Bulldogs. “The Dawgs’ standard of passion, fire, and energy is an obsession for me. Coach Kirby and Schumann’s past development of LBs is next level, which makes them a great choice for me.” Turns out that more than the helicopter visit and the dinner date, it was about Smart and co.’s contribution to the LB legacy in Georgia that won Atkinson’s heart. Georgia’s linebacker core is headlined by money linebacker CJ Allen, who has earned first-round draft buzz for the 2026 NFL draft despite just being a junior.

As per Athlon Sports, Smart’s squad is at No.2 in their preseason linebacker rankings. Under the coaching of Schumann, Georgia has developed stars like Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean, and Quay Walker. Now, what are the analysts saying about the chances of Atkinson coming under Smart’s wings?

Kirby Smart’s in-state recruiting strategy pays off well

Georgia insider Graham Coffey has already given the Smart some major feelings of missing out. As per his analysis, “Georgia has 3 Butkus winners under Kirby Smart… This guy [Atkinson] has the tools to be the 4th.” So, now the Georgia head coach must already be having sleepless nights. Even before Atkinson’s message, the UGA Football on Dawg podcast host came up with some reassurance for Smart.

He said, “I think it’s going to be really tough for Tyler Atkinson to look Glenn Schumann in the face and say, ‘No thanks. I’m going to go leave the state to play for another defensive coordinator, even though you’ve got three buckets of award winners on your resume, and you’re pumping them out like nobody else in college football.’ So, at the end of the day, I think Tyler Atkinson will end up at Georgia.”

Turns out that the race to land the 5-star won’t be that difficult for Smart. After all, the Georgia head coach has aced the lane of in-state recruiting like a pro. Right now, Georgia stands at No.2 in the 2026 recruiting class. Out of the 27 recruits locked in, 14 hail from Georgia. June has been a blessed month for the Bulldogs as they locked in their 14th in-state target, 4-star WR Craig Dandridge. But turns out that Smart still has some unfinished business.

While in-state target Tyler Atkinson is on his radar, the Georgia head coach still will get some time to breathe before he locks in his next home. However, the clock is ticking for the other two targets from Georgia: 5-star Kaiden Prothro and 4-star Tyriq Green. Both of them are going to make their final decision this weekend (July 12-13). The desperation to land them both is real for Smart to fill the positions of two costly losses. Their 4-star commit, Vance Spafford, flipped to Miami while 5-star Mark Bowman changed his route last minute. Smart may score big with two commits, but true peace won’t come until Atkinson wears red and black.