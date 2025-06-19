5-Star Tyler Atkinson’s Major Move Announced as Georgia’s SEC Rival Makes Hard Push

For the longest time, it felt like Tyler Atkinson and Georgia were a match made in football heaven. The 5-star LB out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson looked like he was hand-crafted in a Kirby Smart lab. Tough, versatile, and with instincts that scream SEC dominance. A Ga. guy through and through, Atkinson seemed all but locked in for the red and black. But college football recruiting isn’t just a sprint—it’s a summer-long chess match. And it’s increasingly strong with the five-star LB target over the past few months, who’s reportedly doing his offseason grind with some Orange Bloods.

As the Texas Longhorns prepare a loaded recruiting stretch with a bang, Steve Sarkisian and his staff are rolling out the burnt orange carpet. The Horns are throwing one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the offseason, and everyone’s watching to see what comes of it. QB jewel and 5-star legacy Dia Bell is taking charge, saying, “There’s a couple for sure, guys like Jalen Lott, guys like Kaydon Finley, guys like Malakai Lee, Felix Ojo, we’ve got Vodney Cleveland.” And headlining the buzz is none other than Tyler Atkinson himself, who’s set to return to Austin. It’s no coincidence. Rivals‘ Sam Spiegelman noted, “Tyler has been doing his off-season training in Austin.”

The Longhorns already had him on campus for the Georgia game last fall. Now, they’re pushing for one final OV to seal the deal—and this one matters. Sark’s message? Early playing time. With linebacker Anthony Hill projected as a potential first-round pick following this season, the spot’s wide open. For a guy like Atkinson—ranked as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 8 overall prospect in the 2026 class—that kind of opportunity is a game-changer.

It’s not just speculation anymore. Momentum’s building. The insider whispers around Texas say the push is serious, and the vibe around Atkinson’s camp is changing. His family had a great experience in Athens, and Georgia’s recruiting machine still looks sharp. Coach Smart has the nation’s No. 5 class with 17 commitments already. But this isn’t the locked-down recruitment we all assumed months ago. In fact, the tide might be turning toward burnt orange.

Atkinson’s junior year tape speaks for itself: 166 tackles, 13 interceptions—yes, you read that right, 13. That’s an absurd stat line for a LB at any level. He’s rangy, physical, and reads the field like a quarterback. And while Georgia still fits his play style to perfection, Atkinson’s growing ties to Texas—and his comfort training in Austin—may end up tilting the scales.

Texas isn’t just chasing one name. Sarkisian’s list this weekend reads like a 5-star buffet: DL Richard Wesley and TE Kaiden Prothro are also headed in. Add that to Bell’s pitch—which even included a few more names: “There’s a whole bunch of names we can list. Xavier Griffin, we’ve got EJ Crowell out in Alabama.” The Longhorns are all-in on making a second-straight run for the nation’s top class.

Dawgs losing Tyler Atkinson wouldn’t be the end of the world—but it’d sting. So, shall we consider this as a break up?

Tyler Atkinson opened up about Georgia love amid Texas push

Just when it looked like UT might be turning up the heat and making a real move, Tyler Atkinson reminded everyone exactly why Georgia’s still very much in the driver’s seat—at least emotionally. After making his first official visit to Athens, Atkinson spoke with Dawg Post and made it crystal clear: the Bulldogs still have his heart.

“The visit overall was really good! It was definitely an official visit I will never forget,” Atkinson said. “My family really enjoyed their time on this visit as well. UGA made sure everything went smooth for them, too. UGA is still one of my top schools. I feel like the relationship at UGA is real just like the relationships I have developed at my other top schools as well.”

That’s a whole lot of warmth for a guy being courted coast-to-coast. Even though this was his 15th trip to Athens, the 5-star boy still found new reasons to fall in love with the place. “Even with this being my 15th visit, I still saw and learned some new things, which is crazy to me,” he said. “It’s like a movie you have seen over and over, but there is always something new that pops out.”

With family-first vibes and a loaded coaching lineup—“Coach Schumann, Coach T-Rob, Coach Smart, and the defensive staff”—Georgia isn’t going away anytime soon. As Atkinson put it, “This visit was special because it was my official… These visits could potentially be the last visit that I take to that particular school.”