5-Star WR Commit Makes Final Decision on Ohio State Amid Serious Push from Miami & Oregon

The recruiting trail just hit a dead end, and two of the biggest programs in the country are currently staring at a “No Vacancy” sign. For months, everyone wondered if the Miami Hurricanes or Oregon Ducks might have just enough to steal Ohio’s best prize, 5-star WR Jamier Brown. But after one big weekend in Columbus, the guessing game is over once and for all.

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On May 11, 2026, five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown officially shut down his recruitment, confirming that he is 100% locked in with Ohio State and will no longer entertain interest from other powerhouse programs.

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Following his dominant performance at the Under Armour Next Camp in Columbus earlier today, he stated, “I know where I want to go, and it’s Ohio State. I really just don’t see no point in me going anywhere else.”

Brown has been committed to Ohio State since November of 2024, and since then, everybody in the Power 4 has wanted their hands on him, especially the big-NIL spenders, Miami and Oregon.

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Mario Cristobal has been actively keeping tabs on him for some time. They hosted him for a visit in late 2025 during the game against the Florida Gators. Brown was also seen wearing Miami gear at a recruiting retreat in December 2025, which only fueled the rumor of a potential flip.

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Under Dan Lanning, Oregon offered Brown in February 2025 and had been pushing to get him on campus for an official visit this summer. In the end, it wasn’t enough to convince him to betray the Buckeyes.

The No. 1 wide receiver in the country made it pretty clear he only wants to focus on his team. By ending the process now, he can put all his energy into his upcoming season at Big Walnut High School (where he recently transferred to be closer to Columbus). Brown told reporters that he had actually made this decision privately a while ago but finally felt it was the right time to make it public. He’s officially canceled all other trips and will only be taking his official visit to Ohio State on the weekend of May 29.

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The Ohio native’s arguably recognized as the top prospect in the state for the class of 2027, and a top-10 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle. During his sophomore year, before switching to Walnut High, he recorded 1,035 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns for Wayne High School (Dayton). With this lockdown, many folks believe he has the potential to be the next great Buckeye and carry the WRU baton when Jeremiah Smith and others get drafted into the league.

Where does Ohio State rank in the class of 2027?

After that big commitment shutdown, Ohio State’s 2027 recruiting class is sitting in a really sweet spot. Right now, they are ranked No. 6 in the country (On3) and No. 10 nationally in the books of 247Sports.

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The reason they aren’t No. 1 yet is simple: total numbers. Schools like Oklahoma (No. 1 on 247Sports) already have 21 commits, while Ohio State only has 11. However, if you look at the “Blue-Chip” ratio, which is just a fancy way of saying how many 4- and 5-star players a team has, Ohio State is actually ranked No. 1 in the country.

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Every single player they’ve landed so far is considered an elite prospect. They got DJ Jacobs, Brady Edmonds, and a couple of others in their 2027 class. In the Big Ten Conference, the Buckeyes are the clear kings of the hill. They are comfortably ahead of teams like Michigan and Penn State.

Looking ahead, the Buckeyes are in the market for locking down five-star running back David Gabriel George and defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou, who currently has Ohio State as his No. 1 school. Judging purely by the numbers, and with a couple of months still in hand, they might very well finish with the No. 1 class in the nation by the time signing day rolls around.