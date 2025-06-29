5-Star Xavier Griffin Gives Commitment Update as His Decision Comes Down to Four College Football Programs

The transfer portal just screams ‘no feeling is final’ for players. USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley wanted to avoid that headache with his 2026 recruits. So they reportedly adopted an all-in or out approach, as Tim Pangley explained: “When you commit, that’s it. We don’t want you taking any more visits.” That’s when their five-star commit, Xavier Griffin, who was set to be a Trojan until May, decommitted, wanting to taste some freedom. Now, it’s time for him to hitch his wagon to a program, and new intel has just popped up with four suitors.



On June 28, 247Sports came up with an IG post. It revealed, “BREAKING: 5-star LB Xavier Griffin will announce his college commitment LIVE on 247Sports tomorrow 🚨.” And the finalists in the Griffin race—Florida State, Texas, Ohio State, and Alabama—will have their eyes glued to the big screen. The announcement time has even been set: “ANNOUNCING LIVE SUNDAY, JUNE 29 2:45 PM ET.”

Hailing from Gainesville, GA, this linebacker is the No. 27 player nationally and the No. 2 linebacker. He’s also considered the No. 4 linebacker in the Peach State. Beyond his rankings, Griffin’s stats make him a hot target. The young chap has shown the ability to both rush the passer and play as an off-ball linebacker, even dropping back into coverage when needed. He had the spotlight on him throughout the 2024 season, compiling 43 total tackles, 13 TFLs, 6.0 sacks, and a forced fumble in just eight appearances.

Being a Gainesville, Georgia native, it was initially thought that Georgia might be the lucky one to bring him home. Plus, given Georgia’s in-state recruiting spree, things also seemed to lean towards the Bulldogs in the Griffin race. However, Smart and company couldn’t make it to the final four. Remember what Prangley predicted about the timeline of Griffin’s commitment?

“He may end up going through the whole process, and come December or come fall, be like ‘You know what, no I want to be at USC; like, what they offered is great,’ and then recommit.” Even though Riley did not take the risk to be on the edge for so long, those programs that did will not have to wait till the end of the year. Now, among the final four, which team is coming off as the frontrunner?

Which way is Xavier Griffin steering his wheel towards?

Let’s start with the one that’s not trending in the right direction. As per the reports, Mike Norvell and Florida State did not do enough to woo Griffin. The 5-star visited Ohio State on May 30th, Alabama on June 6th, Texas on June 13th, and FSU on June 20th. The Seminoles have been on a recruiting heater in June, landing 12 of their 20 commitments this month. It’s the most commits FSU has had at this time of year in the Norvell era. But even then, who made a secure place in Griffin’s heart?

Predictions say it’s Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama. And guess what has been likely the deciding factor? Tuscaloosa is about an hour closer than Tallahassee, and Alabama has been the better program lately.

247Sports‘ Director of Scouting, Andrew Ivins, predicted that Griffin will be looking forward to being an impact player in the Big Ten or SEC. “Must keep evolving and developing craft while improving play strength, but projects was a potential impact player in the Big Ten or SEC that can fit into a variety of different schemes with his athletic juice and alignment flex.” However, there have been hints pointing towards Griffin punching the Tuscaloosa ticket.

After all, Alabama holds a soft corner in the 6-3, 200-pound linebacker’s heart. Griffin told Bama247 in an interview, “Growing up as ‘Bama fan, I’m excited to take this opportunity and have my family along with me. I was able to make a dream come true and take my granddaddy to a ‘Bama game this past fall. He has been a ‘Bama fan his whole life and works in Tuscaloosa but had never been to a game before so I was blessed to bless him.”

Now, are DeBoer and company looking to Griffin to be their good luck charm? After all, it wasn’t long ago that there was panic in the streets about Alabama’s 2026 recruiting class, as June only brought them five commitments. However, they might have a tough fight with Ohio State.

Coming from his visit to Ryan Day’s squad, Xavier Griffin dropped a cryptic message: “Is Buckeye Nation 🏠???👀@OhioStateFB @RedElephant_FB @JLaurinaitis55 @bamamade87.” Everyone is going to get clarity very soon; it’s now only a matter of a few hours.