5-Star Xavier Griffin Sends Clear Alabama Message as Kalen DeBoer Receives Tough Warning

Gone are those days when commitment meant a sealed deal. Nowadays, commits give their word to one program but drop anchor with another. And this narrative goes best with the 5-star linebacker Xavier Griffin. He reportedly broke his commitment to Lincoln Riley‘s program to explore other options this summer, with big teams already swarming. Right now, Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Crimson Tide is ready to bring him the moon and the stars. But in this process, DeBoer should also take care of the warning signs that come with the 2025 schedule.

Things are a bit sensitive in Tuscaloosa these days. After all, DeBoer faced one of the biggest blows when it came to their 4-star hot recruit Justice Fitzpatrick. Alabama likely saw Justice as a sure thing and may have already welcomed him, given that he’s their former safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s brother. Yet, the Georgia Bulldogs ultimately managed to snag the four-star cornerback.

Not just this, Alabama failed to make it to the final suitors’ list. So, now they are counting on Griffin. Here, too, like Fitzpatrick, DeBoer is knitting some hope in his heart. The Georgia native’s grandmother lives in Tuscaloosa, and his grandfather works just down the street from campus. But this time, DeBoer is not leaving things in the recruit’s hands. As Griffin made an official visit, Alabama made him feel like a priority.

On June 10, Touchdown Alabama Magazine reported, “Alabama football made 5🌟 LB Xavier Griffin feel like a part of the team on his official visit.” The No.2 linebacker in the 2026 class earlier told Bam247, “Growing up as ‘Bama fan, I’m excited to take this opportunity and have my family along with me. I was able to make a dream come true and take my granddaddy to a ‘Bama game this past fall. He has been a ‘Bama fan his whole life and works in Tuscaloosa but had never been to a game before so I was blessed to bless him.” Luckily, his love and respect for the program have been reciprocated by DeBoer’s squad. The consistent approach from outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson has Alabama squarely in the mix.

It was the blue-chipper’s second official visit of the process following his experience at Ohio State the weekend prior. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Griffin has always been high on the Crimson Tide program. And after the official visit, the love for the program grew bigger. DeBoer’s squad scored extra points for their brotherhood. As Griffin shared, “The older guys and freshmen just took me in like I was already a part of the team.” While the recruiting trail gradually takes shape, DeBoer’s HC seat is heating up.

Is it a second-year spark or second-year slump for Kalen DeBoer?

Getting the chance to head a program as big as Alabama is fine. However, it comes with a lot of pressure, as DeBoer has to fill GOAT Nick Saban’s shoes. So, automatically, the ceiling is high for the second-year head coach in Bama. Recreating a six-Natty magic is no joke. Maybe, in his debut season, DeBoer just wanted to do enough to keep fans content. But the Tide ended as an embarrassing four-loss team in 2024, a number that Alabama fans have never seen in the last 16 years under Saban.

The worst the GOAT went was 7-6 in 2007, his debut season with the Crimson Tide. That marked the turning point for his career. Now will DeBoer, too, be lucky enough to catch some second-season charm? Yes, but only and ONLY IF they can crack their schedule.

It is expected to be a tough nut to crack. So, what’s the ceiling this time? Well, Alabama can afford a maximum of two losses to call it a successful season. As Joel Klatt reported, “He’s in place at a place that is expected to win, and not just win, but win big and win at the highest level of college football. Can’t miss the playoff in particular … And I think that it could get a little uncomfortable for Kalen DeBoer when you look at that schedule.”

Now, what are the games that are expected to give the Crimson Tide a tough time? The analyst points to their SEC foes—Tennessee, South Carolina, LSU, and Georgia. So, while hunting big names in recruiting, DeBoer better start building his Bama stronghold brick by brick.