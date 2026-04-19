5 Things We Learned from Ohio State Spring Game That Could Matter This Season

The Ohio State Spring Game has exceeded all the expectations that fans set, well, except for the weather. It was a bit of a rainy day at the ‘Shoe.’ More than 40,000 Buckeyes came to watch how this new-look roster (51 new players) is starting to gel. Although the Gray team (defense) walked away with a 35–26 win over the Scarlet squad, the offense did not fail to surprise us one bit, offering five key takeaways that could define the Buckeyes’ upcoming season.

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1) Julian Sayin has the “X-Factor” mobility

Julian Sayin really turned heads at the Ohio State spring game. But it had very little to do with his arm. While everyone knows he can throw a dart to save a life, especially after a record-breaking accuracy freshman season (80%), Ryan Day pointed out that his mobility is going to be the real X-factor this year.

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The former No. 1 player in the country had no trouble and looked pretty comfortable tucking the ball and taking off more than we’ve seen before. On the very opening drive, facing 4th-and-goal at the 4-yard line, Sayin juked pressure from defensive end Zion Grady and scrambled to his right for a touchdown.

Sayin has been working on his mobility and making these kinds of plays the whole offseason and spring. During Ohio State’s eighth spring practice (Student Appreciation Day), Sayin was under heavy pressure on a fourth-and-goal play. He backpedaled to evade defensive tackle Will Smith Jr. and lofted a “rainbow” pass into the back of the end zone to Jeremiah Smith. So, yeah, it’s not a one-time fluke thing.

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When you look at his last season, the only possible flaw in Julian Sayin’s game was a lack of mobility. As a matter of fact, he even had worse mobility than Tom Brady, recording negative yards. Now that’s all going to change. He even apparently put on some muscle here and there. Basically, Sayin is evolving from a pure pocket passer into a dual-threat weapon. That has to be the final piece of the puzzle that fans have been waiting for since C.J. Stroud.

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2) Chris Henry Jr., the next baton carrier of WRU

The WRU title is going to be in safe hands even after Jeremiah Smith heads to the NFL next year or in two years’ time, all thanks to Chris Henry Jr., the undisputed star of the afternoon.

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Even though he’s just a true freshman and it was raining cats and dogs, he moved like a reincarnation of Carnell Tate II. The former five-star WR led everyone with 96 yards on just four catches, and the play of the night definitely has to be that 40-yard touchdown pass catch from Tavien St. Clair.

Just a few days ago, he officially lost his black stripe. He didn’t look like a nervous kid at all. In fact, he looked exactly like a guy who just put himself in the vacant WR2 gig. Fans are already dreaming about him and Jeremiah Smith lining up together. It’s early, but if yesterday was any indication, we probably are not going to miss Carnell Tate as much as we think we are.

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3) Offensive Line Depth is a “Red Flag”

Unfortunately, things are not looking that great on the O-line. With starters Austin Siereveld and Phillip Daniels sidelined after minor medical procedures, the Buckeyes decided to test the waters with a bunch of “what ifs” on the offensive line.

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Ian Moore stepped in as the starting left tackle. Make no mistake, he’s obviously talented and only in his second year. But Beau Atkinson had him on skates and beat him for a sack in the first half. However, Moore actually looked more promising than some of the other backups. But it’s obvious he still has a learning curve to climb before he can reliably protect a quarterback’s blind side.

Over on the right side, it was a rough day for Carter Lowe, who took over at right tackle for the injured Daniels. He was matched up against Kenyatta Jackson Jr., who is arguably the team’s best pass rusher right now, and the results were a bit worrying. Jackson beat Lowe for multiple sacks (3).

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The main issue is that there’s a huge gap between the first-string guys and everyone else. When you’re a team like Ohio State with championship dreams, you need to know that if a starter gets a minor injury, the whole offense won’t fall apart, just like last season. Right now, it feels like the drop-off is just too steep for another natty run.

However, there’s some talk going on that if Ian Moore earns a starting tackle spot, Austin Siereveld could move inside to guard to make the line better once he returns from injury. The spring ended with the O-line being called a “work in progress.”

4) The secondary is deeper than expected

The depth in Ohio State’s secondary was one of the main talking points during the 2026 spring practices and game. Even after losing Caleb Downs, this group has gone from a weakness to what many now see as a strength.

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Even after the absence of former FSU safety Earl Little Jr. (knee procedure), the Buckeyes’ defensive backfield appeared “sticky” and physical. The team experimented with Jermaine Mathews Jr. at nickel. This allowed sophomore Georgia transfer Dominick Kelly to play opposite of Sanchez on the outsides. They managed to shut down the passing lanes for most of the second and third quarters.

With this much talent, the coaches can get really creative with how they play defense. Since they have five or six guys they actually trust, they can rotate players in and out to keep everyone’s legs fresh. Since Matt Patricia believes everybody there is capable of making plays, they’re planning to run a three-safety system where the players are basically interchangeable. Safe to say, one less worry!

5) Defensive line dominance is the foundation

If you want to know why the defense won 35–26, look no further than the guys with their hands in their dirt. After a slow start in the first quarter, the Silver Bullets started to show why they could be the best in the country.

Imago April 18, 2026, Columbus, Ohio, USA: Ohio State defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin 95 and Ohio State defensive end Nate Riegle 56 celebrate after a tackle during the spring game between the Ohio State Buckeyes Scarlet and Ohio State Buckeyes Gray teams at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. Columbus USA – ZUMAs304 20260418_zaf_s304_047 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

The “Rushmen” accounted for 5 total sacks and a whopping 9 tackles for loss. Kenyatta Jackson Jr. racked up 2 sacks and was mentally and physically troubling Carter Lowe pretty much all day. Transfer John Walker III had a good day at the office. Beau Atkinson had a day he’ll never forget, snagging a sack and a crazy interception on a tipped ball.

That’s the thing with Ohio State every season. Every offseason, Buckeyes fans worry about whether their front seven is good enough or not after sending a couple of EDGE rushers, DL, and LBs to the NFL, only to find out they are going to be alright. That’s the case this year too. Even with the exit of Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese, and Kayden McDonald, the Buckeyes’ front seven is going to be alright, rest assured.