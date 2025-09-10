Florida Broadcaster Names $30M Ex-NFL Coach as Billy Napier Replacement

The ice that Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier is walking on is paper-thin. While he lightened the burden by their blowout win against LIU, the weight got 100x more after their close 16-18 loss to the South Florida Bulls. The fans, too, might have gone in complete shock. After all, had Napier’s boys lost against Georgia or LSU, they would have still made peace with it. But the fact that the Bulls, who had never beaten the Gators, came into Gainesville and went home with a victory is what leaves the fans in a sour mood. So, obviously, “Fire Billy Napier” chants are not whispers anymore. They are clear and loud. Right now, Napier might be having nightmares of ex-NFL head coach Jon Gruden snatching away his head coaching seat.

Well, during their face-off against the Bulls, the luck did not favor the Gators. Their defensive lineman, Brendan Bett, landed in choppy waters for his unsportsmanlike conduct. That’s when the tables turned in the Bulls’ favor. Already, the effect is not only limited to Napier’s current season, as even his 2026 recruiting class is in jeopardy. Amidst all these troubles brewing, Napier will have to save his seat at any cost.

On September 9, on the 1010XL: Gators podcast, host Frank Frangie had the scoop, opening up the buzz in the Gainesville campus about who is threatening Napier’s seat. “Listen to me when I tell you this. If Billy Napier gets fired, and I think he’s going to…John Gruden will be in play for that job. Doesn’t mean he’ll get it, but listen to me again,” said the analyst. Well, Napier might still be hoping against hope to not lose his seat to the former Oakland Raiders head coach.

After all, there have been updates that Gruden is going to return to the NFL. Reports suggested that he is seen as the best fit for Brian Daboll’s replacement in the New York Giants. But somehow, Frangie’s intel seems to have more potential, leaving Napier wide awake.

“I think John and I never take, you know, me, I don’t go there…How many times you see me roll my eyes when someone goes somewhere like that, right? But I think John Gruden has had conversations in the past with people who care about Florida’s interest,” the analyst said. “John Gruden desperately wants back in and he desperately wants a college job.”

Now let’s get back to the money business. After making multiple stops at the Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay, and Green Bay Packers, Gruden has a net worth of $30 million. When he returned to the Raiders in 2018 as a head coach, he signed what was then the largest coaching contract in NFL history. The reported figure for the 10-year contract was $10 million per year. So, Florida needs to bring a better offer to the table. On the other hand, Napier’s buyout stands at $26,704,167.

Gruden is currently an employee of the media company Barstool Sports, but has stated an interest in snatching Napier’s role. But Napier is not going to give up on his job so easily, no matter how many calls mount against him.

Paul Finebaum turns up the heat on Billy Napier

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum was the first one to put Napier back on the hot gas stove. “His goodwill has gone down the drain, he is clearly back on the hot seat, and his worst enemy right now is clearly the schedule,” said the analyst. Going by the Gators’ history, Napier comes off as the least successful coach since the 1940s. So, is he ready to hang up the boots to get rid of all these blames?

No way. On September 7, David Waters-Gators Breakdown tweeted, “Napier was asked and confirms he is [the] primary play-caller and will remain so.” Fans and analysts ripped him after the USF loss, pointing to late-game blunders. The head coach might be living in flashback, two ill-timed passes that stopped the clock, a punt, and Nico Gramatica’s game-winning kick.

On top of that, Napier must be biting his nails in regret, after Bett got cursed with a penalty after spitting on offensive lineman, Cole Skinner. The consequences were too costly for the Gators to handle. Just when Napier thought that he would have to focus on the rest of their run for the 2025 season and remain stuck to his job, here came some more troubles.

Turns out that the rivals are diving in and taking the golden opportunity to turn the Billy Napier distrust into poaching their 2026 recruit away. That’s none other than the Gators’ 13th commitment of the 2026 class, cornerback CJ Bronaugh. Gators Online senior writer Corey Bender tweeted, “Immediately after Florida’s loss to USF, multiple schools reached out to 4-star cornerback commit CJ Bronaugh. He discusses Saturday’s experience in Gainesville, his commitment to the Gators and more.” Even though the commit himself assured that he is not going anywhere, Napier can feel the ground beneath his feet loosening.