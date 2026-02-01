Florida to Hire Coach Behind Kirby Smart’s No.1 Recruiting Class After 32 Exits – Report

Jon Sumrall walked into a mess when he took over at Florida, and he knew it. But if there’s one thing the former Tulane coach has proven, it’s that he knows how to turn programs around fast. He’s already convinced key players like running back Jadan Baugh and edge rusher Jayden Woods to stick around. And now he’s making another move that could quietly be one of his smartest yet.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Florida is expected to hire Georgia Tech’s director of scouting, Cody Collins, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz. It’s not the flashiest hire. Collins won’t be calling plays or coaching position groups. But this behind-the-scenes addition will get the recruiting machine humming again, and that’s what Sumrall and co. need after losing 32 players to the transfer portal. Moreover, if you look at where Collins has been, you’ll understand why Sumrall wants him in Gainesville.

Collins is an Atlanta native who cut his teeth in one of the most talent-rich areas in the country. He spent four years at Georgia, from 2020 to 2024, as a player personnel analyst under Kirby Smart. He learned the ropes in a program that’s become a recruiting juggernaut. Before that, he was a student coaching intern at Prince Avenue Christian School in Athens from 2019 to 2020. That’s the same high school that produced Florida’s new quarterback, Aaron Philo, and receiver Bailey Stockton. So Collins already has connections to guys now on Florida’s roster, which isn’t a coincidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collins was on staff at Georgia when the Bulldogs clinched the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2024. It was the first time they’d finished on top since 2020. That class hauled in 28 signees, including five five-star recruits and 10 players ranked in the top 100 nationally. Georgia landed cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, the No. 3 overall prospect in the country.

The Bulldogs absolutely dominated the trenches and defensive side of the ball, which is where Florida needs to rebuild after years of underperforming. Collins was part of the operation that made it happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his stint in Athens, Collins joined Georgia Tech in 2024 as their director of scouting, reuniting with Tim McFarlin, Georgia Tech’s director of high school relations, and his old high school football coach at Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell. It was a short stop of just one year. And now he’s following a familiar path to Gainesville.

See, Sumrall has basically raided Georgia Tech’s entire operation: offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, wide receivers coach Trent McKnight, and multiple off-field analysts like A.J. Erdely, Emil Ekiyor, Dylan Dockery, and Mike Polly all came from the Yellow Jackets. And it’s not just coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Florida also snagged quarterback Aaron Philo, tight end Luke Harpring, offensive lineman Harrison Moore, and receiver Bailey Stockton from Georgia Tech through the transfer portal. Collins fits right into that pipeline. And his relationships could help Florida keep tapping into Georgia’s recruiting goldmine.

Right now, Florida sits at No. 13 in the transfer portal rankings with 27 additions. But the real work is just beginning. The 2027 recruiting class has exactly one commit. And that’s why there’s urgency in Gainesville to get the infrastructure right. Collins will be the one identifying under-the-radar talent, building pipelines into Georgia high schools, and helping Sumrall’s staff stay organized. If he can bring even a fraction of what he learned from Kirby Smart, Florida might finally start looking like the program it’s supposed to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pending assignments for Florida Gators on the recruiting trail

After two seasons as the starter in Florida, DJ Lagway parted ways with the Gators. They needed someone to fill the void, and Sumrall brought in Aaron Philo from the Yellow Jackets. In this process, the Gators’ offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner, had a major role to play. The coach has been familiar with Philo since first recruiting him during his Georgia Tech days.

Philo enters his first season with the Gators carrying meaningful experience from his time at Georgia Tech, where he served as a two-year backup. He totaled 938 passing yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding 95 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

While the Gators could not rewind the damage done by the transfer portal, they are now focusing on high school recruiting. Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney three-star quarterback and 2027 recruit Davin Davidson needed less than an hour on campus to lock in an official offer from the Gators during the weekend’s junior day event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Sumrall is also running the race to land the 4-star 2027 wide receiver hot target Jaden Upshaw. With recruiting duties piling up, Collins is poised to be the catalyst that energizes Florida’s front office.