Florida Worries Laid to Rest Around Jon Sumrall as Insider Reveals Conversation With New HC

A week earlier, it was obvious Florida Gators fans were dreaming of Lane Kiffin. But they got Tulane’s Jon Sumrall instead. Naturally, skepticism arose about whether he’ll make the cut in the SEC or in Gainesville, especially coming from a G5 program. However, according to Josh Pate, it’s not yet time to push the panic buttons.

On November 30, Josh Pate appeared on his podcast and backed Florida’s $44.7 million man after having a conversation with him. “Jon Sumrall [is] keenly aware of the vibe around Florida. He is not stupid.

He is keenly aware that they wanted Lane Kiffin there, but they didn’t get him; instead, they got him. He is also aware of the level of football he came from, the state he came from, and what he failed to do.”

Basically, Sumrall knows he wasn’t the first choice and that the Gators’ fan base isn’t exactly forgiving. But that doesn’t bother him one bit. He isn’t nervous or backing down. He’s confident in what he brings to the table, and he won’t let outside noise shake him. The guy’s a certified winner and has won everywhere he’s been.

In just four seasons as a head coach, he’s stacked up an impressive 42 wins and only 11 losses. He’s also coached in a conference title game every single year, winning two of them at Troy.

Josh Pate believes it’s only a matter of time before Florida fans buy in.

“Florida folks will buy into Jon Sumrall because he will get a really good staff in place down there, and they’ll execute the vision. I think he’ll win there,” said Pate.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on the coaching carousel, there’s a reason his name kept popping up for nearly every job in the country. With Florida’s resources and booster power, Gator Nation can realistically expect 8–9 wins in Year One.

That said, not everyone believes he’s the guy who can bring the Gators back to their glory days.

Paul Finebaum takes a shot at Lane Kiffin

One of the loudest critics of the hire is ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, who didn’t hesitate to make his feelings known. On the “Matt Barrie Show,” Finebaum made it crystal clear that he isn’t sold on Jon Sumrall being the right guy for Florida. As usual, he didn’t sugarcoat anything.

Finebaum went straight to the point, saying, “Jon Sumrall will only prove one thing for the University of Florida. They were able to beat Auburn for the guy who Auburn wanted. I don’t know what else it proves. I don’t know how Jon Sumrall fits there. He fit Auburn very well. I’m not sure anybody fits Florida.”

That’s pretty blunt, even by Finebaum standards.

His argument mainly revolves around the idea of “fit.”

Finebaum believes Sumrall might’ve been a more natural match at Auburn. Especially considering the way he coaches. Florida, on the other hand, is an entirely different world – impatient fanbase, administration pressure, and ‘we want silverware in year 2’ expectation.

In the end, it all comes down to whether Sumrall can prove his doubters wrong and naysayers like Paul Finebaum to eat their words and pull Florida back into the championship realm. Because this is the SEC, the path won’t be smooth.

But Sumrall is stepping straight into the challenge of his own choosing.