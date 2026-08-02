Former Clemson WR Says He Hasn’t Retired from NFL Despite Accepting Coaching Job with ACC Rivals

DeAndre Hopkins has taken a step into a new career path, but he is definitely not done playing football just yet. The legendary wide receiver recently joined the coaching staff at Georgia Tech, a rival of his alma mater, the Clemson Tigers. For some college football fans, the move across the ACC rivalry stands out.

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As soon as the news broke, people immediately assumed he was retiring from the NFL at age 34. Some online reactions treated the move as the end of his playing career. Seeing how quickly the narrative was getting out of hand, Hopkins took to his official X account on Saturday morning to issue a strict clarification. He explicitly shut down the internet rumors by writing, “I Haven’t retired from the @NFL … But if you’re a WR and you want to be great, come to GeorgiaTechFB.”

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His new gig with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is as an assistant wide receivers coach under head coach Brent Key.

Details of the exact structure of his coaching role have not been publicly detailed. The arrangement appears flexible enough that he could still pursue an NFL opportunity if one arises.

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A question a lot of folks had in their minds is, “Why Georgia Tech? Why not his Clemson Tigers?” After all, he’s a Clemson legend, and in his three years there, he racked up 3,020 yards and 27 touchdowns and became one of the greatest wide receivers in the program’s history.

The biggest reason behind the move appears to be his connection with George Godsey, now Georgia Tech’s offensive coordinator. Godsey worked with DeAndre Hopkins during his early breakout years with the Houston Texans, and that familiarity likely played a key role in Hopkins choosing the Yellow Jackets.

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Godsey served as quarterbacks coach in 2014 and offensive coordinator from 2015 to 2016. Moreover, the two shared an NFL sideline last season when Godsey worked as the tight ends coach for the Baltimore Ravens.

This move is a win for the college program because Hopkins is a future Hall of Famer. Hopkins brings an incredible 13-season NFL résumé that could aid high school recruiting. Over his illustrious 195-game professional career, he has racked up a jaw-dropping 1,006 receptions, 13,295 receiving yards, and 85 touchdowns.

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Hopkins’ presence could also give Georgia Tech a boost on the recruiting trail. For prospects hoping to reach the NFL, the chance to learn from one of the league’s most accomplished wide receivers is a strong selling point.

What about his NFL stint?

Before landing in Atlanta, Hopkins actually spent a week testing the coaching waters with the New England Patriots during their training camp. He realized he really enjoyed mentoring younger players and wanted to keep doing it. Since he is currently waiting for the right NFL contract anyway, this college job keeps him busy and close to the game.

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Hopkins has made it clear that he still wants to play for a contender and is staying ready while he waits for the right NFL opportunity. He is coming off a 2025 season with the Baltimore Ravens in which he played all 17 games but posted career-low numbers, finishing with 22 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns while serving as a complementary target.

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Until another NFL opportunity comes along, Hopkins will be on the college sidelines, helping develop the next generation of talent at Georgia Tech.