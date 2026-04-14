Former College Football DB From Eastern Michigan Shows Up Outside NFL Facility With a Sign Seeking Pro Opportunity

One of the harshest truths of playing college football is that not everybody’s going to make it to the league. According to the statistics, only about 1.4% of D1 athletes are blessed to play in the NFL. However, out of 4,000 athletes, sometimes talent gets overlooked in the pool of ballers, and they might only need one shot from the league. That’s exactly where former Eastern Michigan DB and arena football star Freddie McGee II found himself.

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On a Monday morning in April 2026, he basically decided to take his career into his own hands. He showed up outside the Detroit Lions’ training facility in Allen Park at 8:00 AM sharp, holding a homemade poster that had his whole career stats on it. The former Eastern DB never really had an agent, only indomitable faith in his God.

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As he stood there in the Michigan wind, he shared his heart with anyone who would listen: “God put it on my heart. I’ve had this goal since I was five years old. Nothing’s ever come easy when it came to football… I feel like that has developed me for times like this.”

His only agenda for the day was to get the eyes or attention of just one Lions scout. McGee brings legitimate professional production to the sidewalk. He was absolutely tearing it up in the Arena Football League (AFL). In fact, in 2024, he was named the AFL Defensive Player of the Year. He led the entire league with 15 interceptions and 25 pass breakups.

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When an interviewer asked him about his challenge, Freddie said it’s just another Monday for him. The man started his college career as a walk-on, the lowest rung on the ladder for his hometown program. The Canton native, who is about 20 minutes away from the stadium, apparently stands about 5’8″ and 170 pounds. Needless to say, that definitely puts him on the smaller side for an NFL defensive back. Worth mentioning, there’s only about 3-6 5’8 DBs in the NFL, apparently. It would really take some convincing for scouts to take a flyer on him.

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Images of McGee waiting outside the facility quickly gained traction online. Detroit fans, familiar with gritty hometown narratives, began tagging the Lions’ front office, urging them to offer the Canton native a workout. “So just out here, hopefully, the right person can see me and give me a shot,” he concluded.

It’s a classic ‘brick by brick’ story, and the whole city of Detroit is waiting to see if this hometown kid finally gets his shot at the big leagues.

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Who else walked this path before Freddie McGhee II?

However, Freddie’s path is definitely wild, but believe it or not, he isn’t the first player to try the “sign on the sidewalk” strategy. A few guys have actually pulled this off and made it into the league after literally standing outside stadium gates. Here are a few of the most famous success stories of players who took that unconventional, “whatever it takes” route.

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Joe Anderson (The “Will Run Route 4 Food” Guy): Back in 2015, former Chicago Bears receiver Joe Anderson stood outside the Houston Texans facility holding a cardboard sign that said, “Not homeless… but STARVING for success.” After his photo went viral, and just a few weeks later, the New York Jets signed him to their practice squad.

Then you have OG Kurt Warner (The Grocery Store Clerk): Warner went undrafted and was stocking shelves at a Hy-Vee grocery store for $5.50 an hour. Like Freddie, he had to dominate the Arena Football League (playing for the Iowa Barnstormers) before the St. Louis Rams finally gave him a shot. He went on to win a Super Bowl and made it to the Hall of Fame.

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Vince Papale (Mark Wahlberg’s motivation): At age 30, Papale was a substitute teacher who had never played college football. He went to an open tryout for the Philadelphia Eagles, basically the 1970s version of standing outside with a sign. He actually even made the team because the Eagles were that bad at that time. His story was so crazy that they eventually made the movie Invincible about him.

Finally, Antonio Gates represents a unique case; arguably the greatest pass-receiving tight end ever, he didn’t play a single snap of D1 college football before organizing his own workouts for scouts. He was a star basketball player at Kent State who decided he wanted to try the NFL instead. He organized his own workouts for scouts and eventually got signed by the San Diego Chargers. Shortly afterwards, he went on to become the greatest tight end of his generation, or at least a top 3.

At the end of the day, Freddie is following a blueprint of guys who were told “no” but refused to leave the building until someone said “yes.”