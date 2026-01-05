Former 5-Star and Alabama DE Starter Hopeful Chooses Transfer Portal Over Kalen DeBoer

Ever since Alabama got handled by Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl, Kalen DeBoer couldn’t simply stop taking Ls. The Tide in Tuscaloosa are officially turning, as the Crimson has already lost more or less 17 players to the portal. Now, one of the biggest names of them all has officially joined the exodus.

On January 4th, College football insider Pete Thamel hopped onto X and revealed the tea. “NEWS: Alabama defensive end Keon Keeley tells ESPN that he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal. He’s the former No. 1 defensive end from the class of 2023 and ESPN’s No. 12 overall recruit that year.”

For what it’s worth, it appears the talented pass-rusher is looking for a new team after spending three seasons with the Crimson Tide. Not going to lie, this one hit home because he was one of the most sought-after high school players just a couple of years ago.

Back in 2023, Keeley was the crown jewel in recruiting circles when it comes to defensive ends. Major outlets like ESPN and Rivals had him ranked as the No. 1 defensive end in the country and a top-15 overall. He originally committed to Notre Dame but later then signed with Alabama. Choosing the likes over the heavy-hitters like Florida and Ohio State.

Everyone expected him to be a Day 1 caliber for the Tide. But he actually redshirted his entire freshman year and didn’t see the field one bit. Obviously, stagnation had its own repercussions for Keon. In 2024, he switched positions from outside linebacker to a defensive end spot called “bandit” and put on some serious weight to fit the role, but he only played in five games and had little to no-stats.

The good news is he trusted the process and safe to say, it’s paid off in 2025. The former 5-star saw a career-high 12 games of action and started making an impact, finishing with 16 tackles and 3 sacks.

The irony is his departure is a bit of a surprise because he was finally carving out a role for himself. He even gave a word to a local newspaper just a few days back that he was looking forward to the 2026 season with the Tide.

Apparently, the competition for playing time was still pretty fierce, and he was often running as the second- or even third-string player at his position. Obviously, a fresh start elsewhere feels like a mature move.

So, what’s next for Keon Keeley? He’s expected to draw a ton of interest from schools across the country. Teams should be lining up to land him because of his high-end potential. Within a week or so, we should have a pretty solid idea of his next destination.

However, it’s not all gray clouds in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama portal incoming activities

So far, the transfer portal news for Bama has been more about who’s leaving than who’s coming in, but there’s still plenty of action. The only official “new guy” as of today is 6’6, 255 pounds tight end Josh Ford from Oklahoma State. Even though it’s been a quiet start for additions, the coaching staff is definitely “window shopping” for more talent ferociously.

They’ve been linked to some massive names, like former five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman (Auburn) and RB Raleek Brown (ASU). Both of whom have visits lined up for this week. They’re also keeping a close eye on the offensive line, looking at guys like Michigan transfer Kaden Strayhorn to help fix a group that’s seen a lot of turnover lately.

The reason the Tide needs to hit the portal so hard is that over 16 players said adios already. With the portal window officially staying open until January 16, the next two weeks are going to be a wild ride.