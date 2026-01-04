Former Georgia DB Has Choice Words For Mike Bobo After Sugar Bowl Disappointment

After the 39–34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, the Georgia Bulldogs saw themselves falling short in the playoff quarterfinals for a second straight year. With that result came scrutiny, as offensive coordinator Mike Bobo once again found himself in the hot-seat debate, just like he has since 2023. This apparently has not sat well with a former Bulldog.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, people are pointing their fingers at the offensive coordinator because the second half of the Ole Miss Rebels’ Sugar Bowl game said everything there was to say. The consensus is that maybe Kirby Smart is sticking up for Mike Bobo longer than necessary, and after the playoff loss, retired Bulldogs defensive back Corey Moore has expressed a strong wish to see the head coach cut ties with Bobo.

In his first Instagram post of 2026, the former Georgia Bulldogs DB decided to drop a bomb. He hopped on social media and, without mincing his words, put Mike Bobo, and even the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator, on blast with a screenshot receipt from the October loss to Alabama: “As long as Mike Bobo and Glenn Schumann are at those coordinator spots at UGA, we will never win a national championship game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He doubled down with a deeper explanation: “Certain people can qualify for certain positions in life, but that does not mean you are the right fit for the job. I have never been a coach, but I have played the game of football on every level. And if you have an eye for football, you can see this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Moore (@cdm_43) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Corey is basically saying that when he shared those comments back in October, he wasn’t trying to get anybody’s attention or rage-bait anybody. He genuinely believed what he said, and in his mind, Georgia’s struggles against Alabama and Ole Miss only validated his points. His long-story-short argument is that if this team wants to improve, it has to be honest about problems and leave emotions and entitlement out of football decisions. Corey Moore genuinely believes that Kirby Smart isn’t touching another natty working alongside Mike Bobo.

ADVERTISEMENT

It does make sense if we look at things from a broader perspective. The blame game for the Rebels’ loss centred around offensive play-calls and some erring decisions. While the team put up 24 points in the first half, the flow of the game really slowed down in the second half, leading many fans to ask if the play-calling was holding the team back against a high-powered Ole Miss defense.

The biggest critiques focus on some crucial in-game decisions. The third quarter was particularly rough, with the offense stalling out frequently. Instead of attacking through the air, critics say Bobo stuck too rigidly to the run game, which let Ole Miss go toe-to-toe with them. Late in the game against Ole Miss, Georgia had a big decision to make. On third down at the 6-yard line with about a minute left, they chose to pass the ball instead of running it. The pass was incomplete, which stopped the clock. Georgia then kicked a field goal, but that decision gave Ole Miss the ball back with 56 seconds—plenty of time to drive down the field and win the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The key issue is that if Georgia had run the ball instead, more time would have come off the clock. Even if they still kicked the field goal, Ole Miss would’ve had much less time to respond. That clock management decision ended up playing a major role in how the game finished. Corey believes that’s exactly what’s wrong with Georgia football today.

Corey Moore questions Mike Bobo’s play-calling

Moore pointed this out on Instagram, saying he would’ve handled it differently. He believes Georgia’s strength and identity are defense, not offense. In his view, Kirby Smart should lean into that identity by trusting the defense in big moments rather than taking offensive risks.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his final story, Moore made it pretty clear he’s frustrated and feels this is part of a bigger, ongoing problem: “We will continue to inherit bull 💩 as former players, fans, and as an institution at UGA if we don’t make a change, and I’m done talking about it.”

So, was he “bad”? It depends on who you ask. The game plan had some definite low points, not his night. If you look through the season, the Bulldogs are ranked 50th in total offense. Not a good position to be in for a ‘Boogeyman’ of college football.

This game was mentally challenging for the Bulldogs. Moreover, it highlights an ongoing debate about whether his old-school, run-first style can consistently beat the new wave of explosive passing attacks in modern college football. Although Mike Bobo helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back SEC championships, some fans consider that the bare minimum at Georgia. Do you agree?