Former Georgia Offensive Star Transfers to Fourth School in 4 Years

As the transfer portal doors closed, the former Bulldogs’ deep-threat wideout took a last-minute gamble once again to make a career worth living. After a couple of stops in the SEC, Big Ten, and AAC, C.J. Smith hopes next new destination will finally be the place where he can cash in his speed for a shot at the NFL Draft.

Former Georgia speedster CJ Smith is on the move again! On January 17, he officially signed with the UAB Blazers, making this his fourth different college football team in just four years. It’s been a wild ride for the wide receiver as he searches for the right spot to finally show off that world-class speed on the field.

Smith originally started his journey as a big-deal recruit for the Georgia Bulldogs back in 2022. He was known as one of the fastest players in the country, even winning state track titles in high school. While he got a championship ring with Georgia, he didn’t see the ball much. Just 6 receptions for 116 yards, averaging a massive 19.3 yards per catch during his time at Georgia. With that in mind, he hit the portal.

Since leaving Athens, the deep-threat skills didn’t pay off the way planned. He spent the 2024 season with the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten. That’s where his career took a toll with a meniscus injury.

When everything was said and done, and he had recovered, he made a move to Memphis for the 2025 season to play under then Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield. Despite Memphis having a good season, Smith kind of struggled to find his rhythm and did not record a single reception during the season.

When Ryan Silverfield left for an SEC head coach gig at Arkansas, Smith entered the portal again for the 3rd time.

Now at UAB, the Blazers are hoping to unlock the talent that made Smith a track legend in Florida. In high school, he was absolutely dominant, winning state championships in the 100m and 200m dashes with a personal best of 10.28 seconds in the 100-meter. If he can stay healthy, his ability to “take the top off” a defense could make him one of the most dangerous receivers in the AAC for the 2026 season.

This latest transfer also comes with a nice bonus: a reunion with former Georgia teammate and running back Roderick Robinson, who is also now a Blazer. With a total of 12 career receptions for 185 yards across three different schools, Smith is entering his senior year with a chip on his shoulder. UAB fans are eager to see if this fourth stop will finally be the one where his world-class speed translates into the breakout season before the eligibility tank hits zero.

On the recruiting side, the Big 10 are planning to snatch Georgia’s lone target from the class of 2027

The Michigan Wolverines are keeping tabs on Gavin Honore

Georgia moved fast in the 2027 recruiting class by landing wide receiver Gavin Honore in June 2025. Even though he is a three-star prospect, Kirby Smart and his staff believed in his talent early. Honore committed soon after visiting Athens, and despite interest from big programs like Texas, he stayed loyal because he liked Georgia’s structure, coaching style, and focus on development.

Now, Michigan is trying to change his mind. Michigan wide receivers coach Micah Simon recently visited Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, where Honore now plays, to personally check on him after extending an offer. Bishop Gorman is one of the top high school football programs in the country, so this visit shows Michigan is serious. Honore may not be highly ranked nationally, but he’s as good as they come. You could expect his ranking raise in the coming months.

No wonder why Michigan Wolverines are hell-bent on snatching him in the month of January. To make things more interesting, he is the first wide receiver Michigan has offered in the 2027 class, so it’s too early to predict how his recruitment will unfold, but will definitely need to keep an eye here.