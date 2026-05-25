Former Michigan Coach’s Son Wins MVP Honors in Strong Return From Injury

Since it’s the off-season for high school football players, it’s the peak time when big-time corporations like Nike and Under Armour conduct events to evaluate prospects across the States. What better time than this to hard-launch yourself into national conversation after bouncing back from injury? That’s exactly what former Michigan coach Lou Esposito’s son, Louis Esposito, did over the weekend at UA’s Next Camp event.

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On May 25th, Michigan insider Ethan McDowell reported that Louis Esposito IV absolutely crushed it at the Under Armour Next Chicago Regional camp, taking home the Offensive Line MVP trophy.

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Since it was his very first camp back from an undisclosed injury, scouts were eager to see how he would look. Despite not taking a single rep in spring ball at Saline High School, he completely erased any doubts by proving he is fully healthy and more athletic than ever before.

At camp, even though colleges want him on the inside of the line, Louis played way out of his normal comfort zone at left tackle, and he did a pretty good job at it.

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At 6-foot-5 and around 290 pounds, Louis is already built like a year 3 vet. What’s so profound and uncanny about him is just a year ago or so, he was playing at only 225 pounds as sophomore. In about just one off-season cycle apparently, he worked put some hours in the gym and packed on roughly 65 pounds of muscle without losing much of his quickness.

Because he used to play basketball, he is surprisingly quick on his feet. That definitely helped him here.

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Louis has a huge family connection to college football because his dad, Lou Esposito, actually used to be the defensive line coach for the Michigan Wolverines. However, his dad recently left the college ranks to take an exciting new coaching job in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens. Even though his dad moved on, Louis has stayed incredibly close to the sport and continues to be one of the most talked-about high school players in the Midwest.

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Because of his talent, Louis committed to play for Michigan back in the summer of 2025, becoming the very first player to join their 2027 recruiting class. Even when Michigan underwent Sherrone Moore’s coaching changes, Louis was one of the few who stayed committed.

Since his dad left and the coaches changed, other top-tier schools like Notre Dame, Iowa, and USC have been trying hard to get Louis to change his mind and flip his commitment. He even took a few visits to those campuses to look around and check out his options.

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Despite all the heavy pressure from other big football programs, Louis has made it clear that he is locked in with Michigan and plans to enroll early to start his college career and hopefully play all four seasons.

A look into Wolverines’ 2027 recruiting class

Under head coach Kyle Whittingham’s first off-season reign, the Wolverines have blasted their way right into the national top 10.

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They have already locked down 15 verbal commitments, and 10 of those future players jumped on board during one massive wave of momentum. Right now, major recruiting sites like 247Sports and ESPN have Michigan sitting comfortably at the No. 8 and No. 10 spots in the country.

Out of the 15 commits, 10 or 11 of them are rated are ‘blue-chip’ prospects. Some of the biggest flips are from the SEC. Michigan managed to convince 4-star tight end Colt Lumpris to break his commitment to Alabama and head to Ann Arbor instead the other day.

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On top of that, the coaching staff went into Chicago and cleaned up at powerhouse Mount Carmel High School, landing both star wide receiver Quentin Burrell and lockdown safety Tavares Harrington.

At the same time, the staff is doing a great job protecting their home turf by keeping the state’s top-tier talent like offensive tackle Jakari Lipsey and defensive lineman Recarder Kitchen right here in Michigan.

If Coach Whittingham can keep this momentum going on for another 6 months, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t finish in the top 5 or perhaps even top 3.