Former Nick Saban QB Says $33.5M First-Year SEC HC Deserves Standing Ovation If He Reaches 6 Wins in 2026

Think the SEC is brutal? Try coaching a bottom-tier SEC team in Year 1. Over the last decade, nine such coaches averaged just 4.1 wins, often with only one or two conference victories. The move to a nine-game SEC slate makes the job even tougher. Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy knows that better than anybody.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After looking at Arkansas’ 2026 schedule, the ESPN analyst, who formerly played under Nick Saban, believes that if first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield can turn a Razorbacks team, which went 2-10 last season, into a .500+ team this year, it’s only fair that they give him the highest honor possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Granted, Arkansas is a team that has maybe the most questions in the SEC,” Greg McElroy said on his Always College Football Podcast. “So, oftentimes, when you’re at the bottom of a particular league, knowing that you don’t get to play yourself, that’s going to make the schedule look a whole lot tougher, right?”

Despite not playing teams like Alabama, Ole Miss, and Brent Venables’ Oklahoma, ESPN’s FPI Strength of Schedule and Sports Illustrated ranked it as the No. 1 most difficult schedule in all of college football. Right off the bat, they play a non-conference Utah team, which went 11-2 last season, on the road in Salt Lake City in Week 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if you take the road games out of the equation for a second, the home schedule doesn’t do them any justice. Teams like Georgia, LSU, and Tennessee are all making the trip to Arkansas. There go two certain wins. The Razorbacks have to travel to Texas A&M, Auburn, Vanderbilt, and preseason No. 2-ranked Texas. Going 2‑2 in that stretch would be a win.

Since 2008, the Razorbacks have had five head coaches, excluding Silverfield. Only one of them had five wins (Bobby Petrino in 2008). Silverfield’s predecessor, Sam Pittman, went 3-7, and his predecessor, Chad Morris, went 2-10, even without having a schedule like this.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of this scheduling madness is happening in Year 1 of the Ryan Silverfield era. Arkansas gave Silverfield a five‑year deal reported at $33.5 million, one of the biggest first‑year head coaching contracts in SEC history. Silverfield is coming over from Memphis, where he coached offense and racked up 50 wins in six years. But this, whatever they’ll be facing next season, is unparalleled to anything Silverfield has ever faced.

On top of that, he inherited the program that has suffered the most offseason damage. Thirty-eight players hit the portal. Of those, 37 are scholarship players. Starting linemen like OT Jayvin James and DL Kendrick Bingley-Jones transferred to Bama. Silverfield brought around 80 players to Fayetteville, and their projected starting QB, KJ Jackson, was a backup last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

McElroy joked that the SEC basically handed Silverfield a welcome basket with a live snake hiding inside it. He doubles down with the ultimate dilemma: “Now, I’m not going to sit here and tell you Arkansas is winning nine games. But I am going to tell you that if they win six, Ryan Silverfield should get a standing ovation because the schedule gods did not skip Fayetteville this year; they actively targeted it.”

That is why McElroy’s point lands. If Ryan Silverfield guides Arkansas to 6‑6 in 2026, a standing ovation in Fayetteville would not be pity. It would be a recognition that he beat a schedule built to break a first‑year SEC coach.