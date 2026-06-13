Former Ohio State LB Arrested For Second Time in Eight Days After Allegedly Violating Protection Order

Former Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Jonathon Cooper just can’t seem to catch a break. After being arrested last week on charges of domestic violence and criminal mischief, the 28-year-old found himself in the same situation once again. This time, however, the circumstances are more serious, as the Broncos star is facing six criminal charges.

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The case began on the night of June 4, when Parker Police responded to a domestic dispute at Cooper’s apartment in the Denver area. According to court documents, Cooper and his longtime girlfriend, Jade Fiegen, got into a heated argument after she accused him of cheating. During the fight, Fiegen grabbed Cooper’s iPhone and threw it across the room while trying to look through his messages.

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Cooper then took the phone back and, in a strange moment, allegedly put Fiegen’s phone in his mouth and bit down hard enough to destroy the screen. Police arrested both Cooper and Fiegen that night on misdemeanor domestic violence and criminal mischief charges.

At first, the case looked like it would remain a misdemeanor matter. Cooper pleaded not guilty to the original charges on June 8. But everything changed two days later when prosecutors reviewed the results of Fiegen’s medical examination and took a closer look at her allegations.

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Fiegen told investigators that Cooper grabbed her by the throat and pinned her against a wall. She claimed he lifted her completely off the ground for nearly a minute before throwing her to the floor three different times.

She confessed that Cooper punched the drywall next to her head during the argument, which had her fearing for her life. When the officers first arrived, they noted that her minor marks didn’t perfectly align with being thrown around. But once the forensic nurse’s evaluation came out, they concluded that the alleged strangulation created a “substantial risk of death.”

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Based on that medical evidence, prosecutors upgraded the case and charged Cooper with second-degree a–ault by strangulation, a Class 4 felony in Colorado. Once the felony charge was filed, a judge immediately issued a protection order that legally banned Cooper from contacting Fiegen in any way. According to investigators, Cooper violated that order less than 24 hours later.

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Court documents state that on June 11, he sent Fiegen around 20 text messages and called her twice. Some of the messages reportedly asked to see her, including one that said:

“Please, I won’t betray you.”

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Authorities also claim Cooper encouraged her to ignore the judge’s order. When she did not respond, investigators say Cooper drove to her apartment and knocked on her door for about ten minutes.

Fearing for her safety, Fiegen called 911. Deputies later arrested Cooper at his home that same night. Cooper argued that he did not know he was violating the order because he had not yet been formally served with the paperwork. The judge rejected that argument, and Cooper was charged with violating a protection order and misdemeanor harassment in addition to the charges from the original case.

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What’s next for Jonathon Cooper?

As it stands, Cooper is out on a personal recognizance bond following his latest Friday court appearance. But he is living under an absolute legal lockdown. He is barred from having any contact with Fiegen, and the court has legally forbidden him from leaving the state of Colorado without a judge’s explicit written approval.

His criminal trial is expected to begin on July 22, 2026. There’s also a separate hearing on July 14 that will deal with the alleged protection order violations. It’s quite sad how these allegations are taking place, considering how well-respected and admired he was at Columbus.

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A five-star recruit from Gahanna, Ohio, he spent five seasons with the Buckeyes and recorded 76 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. There, he also earned All-Big Ten and All-American honors in 2020 and was awarded the prestigious Block O jersey, one of the highest honors in the program.

Cooper was drafted in the seventh round by the Denver Broncos in 2021. After climbing ranks for a while, he enjoyed a breakout 2024 season with 10.5 sacks and earned a four-year, $60 million contract extension.

The Broncos have already released a statement saying they are disappointed about the situation. If Cooper is eventually convicted of a felony, the team could cancel the remaining guarantees in his contract. In simple terms, his NFL career could be in serious danger, and he may never play another game in the league again.