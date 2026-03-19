Former Ohio State President Ordered to Give Deposition in Ongoing Legal Case

Former Ohio State President E. Gordon Gee was twice appointed as Ohio State’s 11th and 14th President. During one of his stints, he crossed paths with former university doctor Richard Strauss, against whom s- – – – – assault charges were eventually raised. Decades later, a federal judge has ordered that Gee must sit for a deposition.

“Federal judge has ruled former Ohio State President Gordon Gee must sit for a deposition within a month in the long-running case involving former university doctor Richard Strauss,” reported 10 WBNS.

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The order was filed on March 18 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio in Columbus. Judge Michael Watson, who is in charge of this case, pointed out several pending discovery disputes between the parties.

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Steve Snyder-Hill, a former OSU student who was among the first to formally report Strauss in the 1990s has become the “face” of the movement. He is seen frequently appearing in documentaries and leading the legal charge for transparency from the university. Recent tensions have flared further after Gee reportedly referred to the pressure from survivors as “cancel culture,” contrasting with more apologetic statements he made in 2019.

“When the media spoke to him a couple of years ago, he was apologetic and admitted his administration’s failures. When asked about it in the current day, he calls us cancel culture. The only thing that has changed is that he is back on OSU’s payroll. So he needs to be deposed under oath so we don’t get two versions of Gee,” said Plaintiff, Steve Snyder-Hill.

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While football and wrestling receive the most attention, survivors come from 15 different sports, including swimming, gymnastics, and fencing, as well as non-athletes who sought treatment at the student health center

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According to the reports, the former Ohio State president must sit for a deposition within 30 days of the order. Since the order came on March 17, he could be deposed anytime before April 17.

Dr. Richard Strauss was a team physician and assistant professor at OSU from 1978 to 1998. He primarily targeted student-athletes across 15 different sports, most notably wrestling. Strauss performed medically unnecessary genital and rectal exams under the guise of treatment. OSU’s own data later revealed more than 2,800 instances of se—l misconduct, including over 170 allegations of ra*e.

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An independent investigation by law firm Perkins Coie concluded that university personnel were aware of complaints as early as 1979 but failed to act meaningfully for nearly two decades. Gee, who is currently serving a one-year consulting role at Ohio State, was related to the Strauss scandal as he was president during that time.

Despite multiple formal complaints in the 1990s, Strauss was only suspended from clinical duties in 1996. He remained a tenured faculty member until his voluntary retirement in 1998, leaving with honorary emeritus status. He died by suicide in 2005. Survivors argue this gave Strauss the prestige needed to open a private clinic and continue abusing patients off-campus.

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It was much later, in 2018, that a former Ohio State student-athlete reported about the abuse by Strauss decades earlier. The University did not push it under the table. On April 5, 2018, they launched an investigation after notifying the Columbus Division of Police. After a year-long investigation, Ohio State University dropped a 182-page Perkins Coie Report that covered the entire investigation and its findings.

U.S. Representative Jim Jordan, an assistant wrestling coach at OSU from 1987 to 1995, has been accused by former wrestlers of knowing about the abuse and failing to stop it. Jordan has consistently denied these allegations.

But what made Gee receive a deposition order after so many years? He held the President’s chair during the latter part of Strauss’ tenure. So, technically, all this happened behind his back, which raises questions about his role.

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Investigative reports reveal that in 1997, Dr. Richard Strauss directly appealed to Gee via letter to protest his removal from the athletic and student health departments. While there is no record of a personal response from Gee, the Perkins Coie report states he would have been briefed on it by his lawyers.

Gee said in a 2018 Dispatch statement that he had no recollection of Richard Strauss or the allegations, but made it clear he had been coordinating with investigators on the case. After leaving the chair in Ohio State in 2013, he returned to West Virginia University, to be their President for the second time, and was there till 2025.

Meanwhile, as the Strauss investigation continues, Ohio State is still busy settling cases.

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Ohio State University is still compensating survivors of the Richard Strauss scandal

The university had to face the heat of the scandal as numerous students filed lawsuits against Ohio State. According to the reports, the university settled the claims with the majority of its survivors, amounting to more than $60 million, with 304 individuals.

“Driven by integrity, empathy and transparency, Ohio State will continue to provide services to survivors and enhance the university’s many programs designed to protect students and the campus community from s- – – – – abuse,” the university released a statement.

Since February 2019, the Ohio State University has stepped up to cover certified counseling and medical care for Richard Strauss survivors and their families for as long as it takes. They have also been reimbursing past treatment costs. According to the reports, this season, too, they have settled eight more cases involving abuse by Dr. Strauss.

The scandal was the subject of the 2025 HBO documentary Surviving Ohio State, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and featured many survivors who have refused to settle.

In a February statement, Ohio State University revealed a fresh round of settlements totaling $800,000, which is $100,000 per survivor. Post the settlement, all eight parties agreed to drop their claims against the university. Now, all eyes are on the date when Gordon Gee sits for deposition.