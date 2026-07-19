Former Ohio State QB Who Lost His Place to Julian Sayin Opens Up on OSU’s Ruthless QB Standard: “Going to Help Me”

Former Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz offered a glimpse into the Buckeyes’ football program during the 2026 ACC Media Days. Now at Louisville, he was asked what stuck with him after backing up Will Howard and Julian Sayin. His answer was simple: leadership, and a daily push to be perfect in every part of the game.

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“The leadership, the time they put in, trying to be perfect in every aspect… that’s something they pushed on themselves and the coaches pushed,” Kienholz said. “The quarterback room in general would try to be perfect in every single aspect of the game. I feel like the past three years, learning from those guys, is going to help me this year.”

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That mindset of the ex-QB came with proof. Kienholz left Columbus with a national title ring and Ohio State’s Iron Buckeye Award, given to the player who embodies toughness and consistency. In a room where every throw was tracked and every rep graded, he saw how championship habits are built day by day.

For Kienholz, that standard was not just talk. It showed up in every meeting, every rep, and every film session. At Ohio State, the quarterback job is known for its pressure. In the last decade, the program has pushed itself ahead of most in college football, with championship expectations every season.

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After three years in Columbus, Kienholz fought for a chance to start. Last season, he pushed Julian Sayin in what Ryan Day called a tight two-horse race. Sayin won the job and delivered strong, accurate play for the Buckeyes.

Imago December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin 10 warming up after halftime of the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_579 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

Following that season, Kienholz entered the transfer portal in January 2026. He picked Louisville in part because head coach Jeff Brohm has a track record with transfer quarterbacks. Kienholz wanted a clear path to start, and the Cardinals offered it. Leaving Ohio State was not easy, but Kienholz says he has no regrets. He credits his time there, watching Howard and Sayin, with teaching him how to prepare like a pro. Now at Louisville, he plans to use those habits to compete in the ACC.

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Brohm has made that path clear. He told reporters this spring that Kienholz is ready to take the reins and bring a dimension Louisville has not had before: a mobile, battle-tested QB who has lived inside a national championship culture. That confidence is why Kienholz believes he can start Week 1 against Ole Miss.

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Off the field, things are moving quickly for Louisville’s new starter. After his move to the ACC, Kienholz signed a six-figure NIL deal with Adidas, reported by On3 in mid-July 2026. The deal has lifted his estimated NIL valuation to around $2 million.

The test begins in the ACC, where every Saturday brings a new story. Kienholz knows the script, which is to perform or lose your place. But after watching Howard and Sayin fight for every snap in Columbus, he says he is ready to write his own chapter in Louisville.

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Kienholz enters 2026 with two years of eligibility remaining. Spring reports and coach comments point to him as Louisville’s starting quarterback. The question now is simple: will the Ohio State standard he lived under help him lead the Cardinals?