Former Ohio State WR Sentenced in Fatal ATV Crash Case

Former Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming has begun serving a 9-to-24-month prison sentence after the fatal ATV crash case that killed his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd. The Bradford County judge issued the sentence on July 20 after Fleming’s plea deal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

His sentencing was confirmed by NBC4 Columbus earlier today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident happened late at night on a dark road in Columbia Township, Pennsylvania. Fleming was driving a brand-new Yamaha ATV with Alyssa riding on the back. Out of nowhere, a deer jumped directly into their path, and they slammed right into it going about 30 to 40 miles per hour. A neighbor nearby said she heard a loud pop and then a bunch of banging sounds, which made her jump in her car to go see what happened.

A nearby neighbor said she heard a loud sound and rushed out to see what had happened. Both riders were thrown from the ATV, and neither was wearing a helmet. Alyssa severely fractured her skull, tragically passing away on the spot. Julian Fleming lived to tell the tale but suffered major back and hip injuries that required an emergency trip to the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago October 8, 2022, East Lansing, Michigan, USA: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming 4 runs after catching a pass during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan. East Lansing USA – ZUMAs304 20221008_zaf_s304_077 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

Things got legally complicated fast once the police started testing Fleming’s blood and found him positive for alcohol. His blood-alcohol content was 0.118%, exceeding Pennsylvania’s 0.08% legal limit. Julian Fleming also told troopers he had drunk about five or six beers that night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutors initially charged him with heavy felony charges, including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence. But Fleming’s defense lawyer argued that the deer made it an unavoidable freak accident that would’ve happened even if he had been completely sober. The district attorney actually ended up agreeing, admitting it would be almost impossible to prove to a jury that the deer, not alcohol, caused the death.

Before the judge sentenced Fleming on July 19, his family tried their best and successfully worked out a plea deal in April 2026. The state dropped over a dozen serious felonies, and Fleming pleaded guilty to downgraded misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter and DUI. Before sentencing him to county jail, the judge looked over a massive pile of supportive letters from Fleming’s old coaches and friends, which resulted in him receiving six months of probation and permission to do a work-release program while locked up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Julian Fleming’s career in doubt

Julian Fleming was a five-star coming out of college, one of the best college wide receivers in the country in his class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fleming played four seasons at Ohio State from 2020 to 2023. In 38 games, he caught 79 passes for 963 yards and seven touchdowns. His best season came in 2022, when he recorded 34 catches for 533 yards and six touchdowns, becoming one of the Buckeyes’ top receivers. However, an injury here and there at Columbus robbed him of his pre-injury potential.

He transferred to Penn State for his final season in 2024. Even though he wasn’t picked in the 2025 NFL Draft, he still got a chance to sign with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that chance didn’t last long. During a routine team physical, the Packers found that Fleming still had serious back and hip injuries. Because of those injuries, the team waived him and canceled his contract. With the prison sentence now added to those injuries, his NFL path is in serious doubt.