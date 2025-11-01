$46.5M SEC HC Named as Brian Kelly Replacement at LSU as Lane Kiffin Linked to Rival Program

Right now, the LSU Tigers are in a burn-it-down-and-start-over mode. After firing Brian Kelly, they got rid of their Athletic Director, Scott Woodward, too. But more than Woodward’s replacement, fans now want to know who is taking up Kelly’s seat, given the high standards to fit the role. While Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry turns up the heat in Baton Rouge with his $100 million statement, an SEC head coach’s name has picked up the buzz. And it’s not Lane Kiffin.

On October 31, analyst Max Chadwick came up with an interesting tweet. The caption read, “Updated betting favorites for every P4 opening via @Kalshi 10/31.” The first one in that list is LSU, which is projected to hire Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who comes off as the betting favorite as Kelly’s replacement. It was followed by the original tweet, which noted that the LSU head coaching seat might go to Jon Sumrall. But that chance no longer exists.

“I’m so focused on where we’re at as a team, maybe even more so than ever,” the Tulane head coach had put an end to the narrative of him swapping wagons to LSU. So, the next up in line was the Ole Miss head coach, Kiffin. However, going by the buzz, he is linked to the Florida Gators. So, this brings us back to Drinkwitz’s chances of holding the LSU throne. “Drinkwitz is going to be viewed by some as a Kiffin backup given that he’s an offensive mind at another SEC school, but that would be selling the job he’s done with the other Tigers short,” Sports Illustrated wrote.

He’s basically the SEC’s budget Kiffin, same offensive flair, steady success, and the swagger to stir the LSU punchbowl. Plus, he has molded Missouri into a yearly contender, stacking talent and depth until the Tigers could finally roar with the big boys. Besides, under Kelly, LSU’s biggest complaint was the offensive side. However, it’s Drinkwitz’s USP. Before taking the reins at Appalachian State in 2019, Drinkwitz logged six years sharpening offenses as a coordinator. Talking about his LSU connections that might push him into taking up the role?

As Geaux247 notes, Drinkwitz once handed LSU’s current defensive coordinator, Blake Baker, his first big college break. Meanwhile, his present contract with Missouri runs through the 2029 season, and he has signed a $46.5 million deal. Will LSU consider giving him a shot, now that Landry is more stern about things?

Governor Jeff Landry keeps things straight and sharp for the LSU Tigers’ head coach hunt

Louisiana’s governor will ensure that LSU does not walk the same path. He had deputed Woodward to do the hiring. And the end result of this was not that good for the Tigers. Things turned awry, and LSU had to finally get rid of Kelly during the fourth season of a 10-year contract worth about $100 million. So, from now on, the hiring process will be carried on by a board of supervisors.

But they, too, are kept at the edge. “The board of supervisors on its own cannot say we want to pay somebody $100 million without putting the taxpayers liable,” the governor said. Already, they are bogged down with a huge amount. The former LSU coach was making $9.4 million a year with six seasons left on his deal, meaning the Tigers now owe Kelly a massive $52.38 million buyout, over three times what they paid Ed Orgeron to walk away.

Now, the LSU Tigers are on the hunt for a bargain savior, someone who can lift the Tigers out of the crater Brian Kelly left behind without breaking the bank. “And the question becomes is like, do we need $100 million to lure a coach?…My biggest concern is the fans because those fans in there are all taxpayers, and a lot of those fans over there didn’t go to LSU. They just enjoy LSU football, and I want to see a great winning team,” Jeff Landry has set out his expectations clearly. Now the question is whether Eli Drinkwitz checks all the boxes as LSU’s ideal fix.