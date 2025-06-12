$43B Roadblock Confirmed as 5-Star Tyler Atkinson Faces College Football Uncertainty

Let’s not sugarcoat it—this isn’t your typical “where’s-he-going” five-star soap opera. This here’s a multi-brand, coast-to-coast, trench warfare recruitment. Tyler Atkinson, the No. 1 linebacker in the 2025 class and arguably the baddest backer in the country, just stepped into a blender of Big Ten, SEC, and multi-billion dollar sneaker beef. The Georgia native was once thought to be a lock for Kirby Smart and Co., but now? The Ducks are loud. But here’s a catch: There’s a billion-dollar brand battle brewing underneath it all, and it could change everything.

Atkinson’s name rings out for a reason. The 6′2″, 205-pound Grayson High star lives in opponents’ backfields. With 166 tackles, 32 TFLs, and 13 sacks last season, he’s basically a defensive coordinator’s dream and an offensive coordinator’s recurring nightmare. And while his tape already makes him look NFL-ready, this recruitment is not just about Xs and Os. It’s about dollars, branding, trust, and finding the one program that checks every single box.

Back in March, Oregon got in early, rolling out the green carpet with an unofficial visit that clearly left a mark. Now, Tyler Atkinson made his official visit to Eugene over the weekend. Chad Simmons said it best: “They knocked it out of the park.” On June 11, Josh Newberg and Chad Simmons chopped it up about Atkinson’s recruiting rollercoaster. Nobody’s watching this recruitment closer than Chad Simmons, the recruiting OG who’s basically been embedded in Atkinson’s camp for the last two years. Josh Newberg said it best: “Chad, you’ve essentially been embedded in this recruitment for the last two years, in real tight with that Atkinson camp.”

Chad didn’t flinch. “Yeah, I mean embedded is a good way to put it, Josh. And they play it close to the vest. They don’t say a lot..They say everything good about the program they’re talking about. They don’t give any kind of hints about who they like more, who the better relationships are with.” Translation? Atkinson’s inner circle is Fort Knox. But Chad still sees through the fog. “He was at Oregon over the weekend,” he reminded folks. “And I’ve talked about Oregon since the first time he made it out there in the spring — that they are a player in this race.” Chad’s been dropping breadcrumbs all spring, and now it’s full-circle: Oregon’s in this.

He wasn’t done. “Look, Atkinson — we know — I think a big thing is, it’s a business world now in recruiting. And Atkinson is an Adidas guy. Does that hurt them being the Oregon brand, the name, the headquarters at Nike out there in Oregon? I don’t think that’ll play a big factor in his decision, but he does look at things like that — the little details in the programs.”

But here’s where the story gets juicy. Atkinson isn’t just a baller—he’s a brand. In 2024, he became one of Adidas’s chosen few in their “Adizero 7 Class” NIL push. That’s right. The only defensive player in that elite crop. He even flexed his loyalty by gifting cleats to his Grayson teammates after they got hit hard by Hurricane Helene. Real team-first energy. But here’s the twist: Oregon is Nike’s backyard. Literal headquarters. And Atkinson? He’s team Three Stripes. Chad also made it clear that Oregon’s staff isn’t playing games. Dan Lanning, Tosh Lupoi, Brian Michalowski? “All those guys knocked it out of the park over the weekend,” Simmons said.

Still, Chad ended with a reality check. “We think Georgia and Ohio State are a couple more big players in this race. This could go a number of different ways when all’s said and done — likely in July when he makes this decision.” The Ducks may have scored points, but this thing’s going 12 rounds.

Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are making a move

Kirby Smart and his right-hand man Glenn Schumann just got the call they’d been waiting on—Tyler Atkinson is heading back to Athens for his big official visit. After years of recruiting him from the jump (we’re talking middle school days), UGA finally gets its moment to hit reset and remind the five-star why the home team is still the safest bet.

The Bulldogs aren’t scrambling—they’ve been laying the groundwork for years. Atkinson’s been on campus more times than most recruits have watched film. “I’ve been taking visits to Georgia since I was in 8th grade,” Atkinson said. “They tell me they want a guy like me in the program.” And now, with Clemson and Oregon throwing their best punches, it’s Georgia’s turn to fire back with that full SEC artillery.

He’s been close with Schumann for a minute, too. That’s not just coaching talk. “Coach Schumann knows the game,” Atkinson said. “He’s coached some of the best linebackers in the league right now.” It’s true. UGA’s been a linebacker factory lately—Nakobe Dean, Jalen Carter, Channing Tindall—all products of Smart and Schumann’s relentless style. That development resume is hard to argue against.

And Georgia? They are not shy about wanting Atkinson. Dawg Post insiders have been whispering for months that he’s always been “tough to beat.” Georgia’s been that shadow in the rearview mirror, never far, always present. Now, with this visit lined up, it’s their chance to remind Tyler what “home field advantage” really means.

Sources close to the situation say Clemson might’ve set the early bar, but Oregon raised it last weekend. Now it’s on Georgia to take it sky high. The visit’s expected to include everything from in-depth player meetings to sit-downs with the strength staff, and of course, Smart’s personal pitch. The message? Stay home. Be a Dawg. Build your brand in Athens, not across the country.

And don’t sleep on Georgia’s NIL package either. They might not have Nike or Adidas drama, but that Peach State pipeline to the league is gold. Add in the defensive culture, the fanbase, and the depth chart just waiting for a new star to rise? Yeah, Georgia’s not going out without a fight.