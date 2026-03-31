4-Loss Big Ten Team Among Highest Private Jet Spending Programs

One of the biggest flexes and ultimate luxuries of being a top-tier D1 football coach is the elite perk of private jet travel. Now that we are in the peak NIL/transfer portal era, that luxury has become a basic necessity for Power 4 head coaches. Since 2025 is already done and in the books, nearly 50 schools agreed to share their program’s private jet spending for the year. Out of these 50 programs, four programs have hit $1 million. One of them is the four-loss Michigan team. For a program that was a national champion just a few years ago, finishing 9-4 felt less like a stumble and more like a five-alarm fire.

Before we go ahead, it’s important to clarify that this seven-figure price tag doesn’t even touch the cost of chartering massive planes for the entire team on game days. That’s an entirely separate, multi-million dollar budget. According to Front Office Sports, the Michigan Wolverines made the third-highest jet-spending with $1,078,481. The other 2 are Alabama ($1,235,418) and, shockingly, Nebraska with $1,136,224 (we’ll talk about it later).

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The popular consensus on Michigan’s jet spending comes during a period of transition. When Michigan fired Sherrone Moore over the Paige Shivers allegations, the Wolverines’ search party was constantly traveling and making trips all over the country for a high-caliber coaching search. A four-loss season had already put the program under pressure, so when Moore’s situation forced their hand, Michigan had no choice but to move fast and spend big.

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A big chunk of that million-dollar budget was also used to secure their new head coach, Kyle Whittingham. When Moore got fired, almost 6 high school recruits decided to recommit within no time. Since Kyle Whittingham and the Michigan Wolverines were already late to the recruiting party, he and his assistant coaches had to zip across the country to give reassurance to current players (Bryce Underwood) to keep them from entering the transfer portal and to flip high-level recruits like the nation’s No. 1 running back, Savion Hiter.

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Kyle Whittingham’s made it even by bringing in 6 more recruits (including 5-star Salesi Moa), and 13 portal commits. Safe to say, the jet-spending was worth it, as Wolverines ended their 2026 recruiting class just shy of the top 10 (at 11th by On3). Since the Class of 2027 recruiting season is already about to reach its peak window, private jet spending is only about to surge.

In today’s college football landscape, if a four-star recruit shows a tad bit of interest, a coach doesn’t often wait for a commercial flight with a layover. Some reports say that Michigan sometimes spends over $10,000 a day just to reach recruits faster, apparently.

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However, beyond this recruiting, these private jets serve as one of the most prestigious ‘golden handcuffs’ in a high-level coach’s contract. Sometimes 50 to 75 hours a year for personal use. Kyle Whittingham has up to 30 hours annually of private charter flight time for personal use. Fun fact: Texas A&M reported that nearly half of its total jet spending was attributed solely to head coach Mike Elko’s personal travel.

However, the most fascinating takeaway from all of this is that a big travel budget doesn’t automatically buy a national title. Look no further than Indiana University. Despite spending about $42,200 on private travel (less than 5% of what Michigan spent), Curt Cignetti’s program went a perfect 16–0 and captured the national championship. Despite this, however, the biggest eyebrow-raiser remains Nebraska’s $1.1 million tab.

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Nebraska’s $1.1 million private jet breakdown

It might seem like a head-scratcher to see a 7–6 Nebraska team spending more on private jets than almost anyone else. But for the Huskers, this $1.13 million bill is all about the long game. While their record on the field hasn’t quite caught up yet, the program is currently in its third rebuilding year under Matt Rhule.

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Nebraska, which recruits nationally, often needs to fly coaches from coast to coast in a short period. Plus, Matt Rhule has 50 private jet hours per year for personal use for him and his immediate family. So there’s that.

This list also highlights a massive wealth gap in college sports. The top 12 spenders on the list all hail from just two super-conferences: the SEC and the Big 10. Because these conferences bring in billions of dollars from TV deals, a $1.13 million bill for Nebraska is seen as a drop in the bucket. Nebraska’s athletic department is actually self-sustaining and even turned a $7 million profit in 2025. So they wouldn’t mind burning a little jet fuel money for the long-term future of the program.