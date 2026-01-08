4-Star Alabama QB Commit Makes Big Statement After Ty Simpson’s Sad End to College Career

Nick Saban’s final gift to Alabama, Ty Simpson, has reached the end of his college journey. Alabama’s QB1 has declared for the league, opening the door for the Crimson Tide’s next generation after five years of development. While the decision surprised many, especially after just one season as the starter, it didn’t stop Alabama’s four-star quarterback commit from taking inspiration from Simpson’s path.

On January 7, Alabama Insider and Tide1009 host Wyatt Fulton reposted Ty Simpson’s emotional draft declaration on X, blending it with a heartfelt tribute to his time in Tuscaloosa. That post caught the attention of Class of 2027 Alabama commit QB Trent Seaborn.

Within 40–50 minutes of the post going live, Seaborn made a public vow to follow Simpson’s “path and process” right then and there. He even dared Ty Simpson to “go be great” in the next chapter of his life.

For Seaborn, looking up to Ty Simpson might be the best gift he could give himself. Simpson displays patience and dedication, remaining at Alabama nearly five years out of love for the game, earning his spot instead of leaving for an easier start elsewhere.

Plus, Ty’s a baller. While most were expecting him to trip, he surprised the naysayers with more than 3,500 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. He was even named a second-team All-SEC player.

Get this, Trent Seaborn is talented as they come. The Alabama native has been turning heads since he was just an eighth-grader. The Thompson High Gunslinger just recently wrapped up his 2025 season by leading his team to their third state title in four years and winning the game’s MVP award while at it.

ESPN’s No. 7-ranked pocket passer has just joined an elite club by passing for over 10,000 yards in his high school career, a milestone only a few players in the state have ever hit.

He committed to Alabama back in October 2025. He picked the Crimson Tide over a bunch of other big-name schools like Miami and Oregon. Even though he’s still got another year of high school left, he’s carrying himself like Nick Saban’s prodigy.

With Ty Simpson moving on, let’s celebrate his draft profile.

Ty Simpson’s draft analysis

Regardless of how you paint the picture, Ty Simpson returning to Alabama would not only have raised his NIL valuation to at least $4–5 million. However, it also positioned him as a first-round or even QB1 talent for the 2027 season. He’s pegged as QB3 in Mel Kiper’s draft book, behind the likes of Fernando Mendoza and the Oregon Ducks’ Dante Moore.

Right now, most draft experts are thinking he could be picked either late in the first round or early in the second.

What makes him appealing to NFL teams is his intelligence on the field and his accuracy with shorter passes. He’s really good at reading what the defense is doing. He’s 6’2″ and weighs a solid 208 pounds, so he’s got that bit more athletic version of Aaron Rodgers.

Of course, no player is perfect. Since he only started 15 games in college, some teams might worry about his lack of experience. Scouts have put him in the red-flag zone when it comes to his deeper throws. He could work on it this offseason.

Simpson sometimes gets a bit hectic and paranoid when defensive linemen get pressure right up the middle. Luckily, those are correctable issues rather than deal-breakers.