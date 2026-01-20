4-Star Alabama QB Commit Responds to Rumors Denying His Words to Kalen DeBoer

The Alabama Crimson Tide struck gold last October by locking in 2027 four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn. Three chaotic months and a wild transfer portal later, his pledge to Kalen DeBoer’s crew is still rock-solid. Once the portal dust had settled, Seaborn revealed why he never wavered.

“My commitment to Alabama is absolutely rock solid,” Seaborn said in an interview with Touchdown Alabama. “It’s my dream school, I grew up wanting to play for. To play for my home state is an unbelievable blessing and honor, and my goal is to help Alabama however I can to win a National Championship.”

Take Tua Tagovailoa, for example. The Class of 2017 quarterback committed to Alabama in May 2016 and never wavered, staying locked in with the Crimson Tide all the way through his college career before heading to the NFL.

At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, the Alabaster native, Seaborn, checks in as ESPN’s No. 7 pocket passer and No. 114 overall prospect for 2027. He locked in with Alabama last October, picking the Tide over Miami, Oregon, South Carolina, and more, just 48 hours after witnessing a 37-20 win over Tennessee.

Other than the high-powered victory, there is also another reason for Seaborn to keep himself locked with Alabama.

“I really like coach Ellis a lot,” Seaborn said. “We’ve actually been building a relationship the past couple of years already. He’s always made it a point to check in on me when I am in T-Town, and so it was really exciting to learn he has the new role as QB coach.”

Alabama’s quarterback room has a new voice. With Nick Sheridan hitting the exit door, the Tide tapped former tight ends coach Bryan Ellis to take over the role.

Now 17 and a junior at Thompson High, Seaborn already owns two 7A state titles and was starting games for the Warriors as an eighth-grader. From an early age, he trained under Galu Tagovailoa, crisscrossing the country to hit camps and sharpen his mechanics.

All these USPs made the critics even more doubtful that Seaborn will follow the trend of leaving Alabama. Back in December 2025, the Crimson Tide lost the commitment of their 2027 interior offensive lineman commit, Jatori Williams. He committed to DeBoer’s squad a month before Seaborn’s commitment, which was in September 2025.

As of now, Alabama has only three commits in its 2027 class. But they are expected to pursue multiple quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle, seeking to add another passer alongside Seaborn. Now, where does Alabama stand in that race?

Alabama Crimson Tide’s targets for the 2027 class

Among the Crimson Tide’s other priority targets at the position is top-ranked quarterback Elijah Haven out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“NEWS: Five-Star QB Elijah Haven is down to 4 Schools, a source tells @Rivals,” reported analyst Hayes Fawcett.

The top four on Haven’s list are Alabama, Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, and Georgia Bulldogs. 247Sports’ crystal ball predictor has Haven inching towards the Crimson Tide.

Due to that, Alabama rolled out the red carpet for him by hosting him for marquee matchups against Tennessee and LSU. Even after recruiter Sheridan bolted to Michigan State, Ellis stepped in and kept Haven locked in and listening.

“Bama is still a great program that my family and I are interested in, but it is hard to see coach Sheridan leave,” he said.

DeBoer has built a reputation for finding hidden gems and turning overlooked talent into instant impact players. As the 2027 cycle starts heating up, Alabama is once again circling a low-radar name – 6-foot-3, 192-pound safety Junior James.

With Trent Seaborn hyping up the Crimson Tide, would that be enough to lock in the safety’s pledge?