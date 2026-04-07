4-Star Alabama Target Commits to Dan Lanning’s Oregon After First Recruiting Visit to Eugene

The Oregon Ducks’ 2027 recruiting might have had a slow start. But as expected, Dan Lanning and his staff just got the monkey off their back. The word is, within 24 hours of an unofficial recruiting trip, the head honcho closed in on one of the nation’s top cornerback prospects in Ai’King Hall. The Alabama to Eugene pipeline has never looked this good before.

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Hall is a consensus top-100 player nationally and currently holds the crown as the number one prospect in the entire state of Alabama for the class of 2027. Before he made his trip to Eugene, Oregon wasn’t even in his top 5. It was Texas A&M, Alabama, Ole Miss and a couple of others. Matter of fact, he even had a visit lined up for Austin on April 9th until he found out what the Oregon Ducks had to offer: a competitive environment.

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“I now have Oregon as my top school,” Hall told Simmons. “They made me feel like a priority and paid attention to the little things. It was a great experience out there.”

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Which Prospects should OSU target next? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick.

He doubled down: “The moment that stood out was at practice,” Hall said. “I saw the receivers and defensive backs basically competing hard every rep, then dapping each other up after. It was really competitive everywhere. That environment sealed it. The atmosphere was amazing. Everyone was cool, just being themselves, but still working together,” he added.

For a kid from Dothan, Alabama, to pass up the local SEC giants and head to the Pacific Northwest tells you everything you need to know about the “Lanning Effect” right now.

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This big news comes right after Hall spent the weekend of April 3–5 in Eugene for an unofficial visit. He spent three days checking out the campus, hanging out in the city, and watching the Ducks get after it during spring practices. Apparently, he told insiders that the “competitive environment” and the way the coaches pushed the players was exactly what he was looking for. He didn’t even wait to get back home or take his scheduled trips to places like Ole Miss or Texas before calling up the staff to say he was 100% in.

You need to give props or applause to Dan Lanning for basically setting up a permanent pipeline from Alabama straight to Autzen Stadium. Hall is actually the third straight top-ranked player from the state of Alabama to choose the Ducks. He’s actually following the footsteps of five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord (2025) and five-star edge rusher Anthony Tank Jones (2026). Safe to say, the Ducks went 3-0 against the Roll Tide for Bama’s top recruits. Truth to told, it’s becoming a bit of a running joke in the recruiting world that if you’re the best player in Alabama, you might as well start shopping for green and yellow gear.

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By landing Hall earlier today, Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class has now into the national top 10 rankings. They are not going to stop. The annual Spring Game is right around the corner on April 25th. The popular consensus is that they are going to double down and try to recruit a prospect or two before April ends. Regardless, it’s a great time to be a Duck.

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Oregon Ducks 2027 class so far