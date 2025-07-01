4-Star Dorian Barney’s College Football Future Is Down to Three Schools with Clear Frontrunner

“We’re not saying it’s over,” Steve Wiltfong teased. “But one school’s clearly trending.” Buried in a larger breakdown of elite defensive recruits, came with a notable uptick in momentum. One of the top cornerback prospects in the 2026 class is about to come off the board. Four-star Dorian Barney, a 6-foot-1 cover man from Carrollton, Georgia, will announce his commitment on July 5. His final three schools. Two SEC powers and a Big Ten blue blood have been jockeying for position for months.

And now it seems the Michigan Wolverines have broken free from the pack. “Michigan’s the one to beat for Julian Walker and they’re also the one to beat for Dorian Barney in the secondary,” Wiltfong added on The Wiltfong Whiparound. “They just landed Andre Clark… At one point it looked like Penn State. At another point it looked like Texas A&M. But now that he’s in decision time, Dorian Barney is trending toward Michigan.”

The Wolverines hosted Dorian Barney for an official visit this summer, and that swing up to Ann Arbor may have sealed it. “The Michigan visit was great, and some takeaways really was just bonding with the coaches and getting the feel how they want me even more and how big of a priority I am to them,” Barney said to Wiltfong after the trip. 247Sports‘ Sam Webb followed with a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of Michigan, carrying a confidence level of six. As of this week, the Wolverines lead the RPM with a 36.3% chance to land the No. 14-ranked corner in the 2026 cycle.

Barney’s recruitment has seen no shortage of heavy hitters. Along with his final four—Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Georgia Tech. Dorian Barney holds offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas. In a cycle loaded with top-end defensive backs, he’s been one of the most pursued. His ability to mirror receivers, stay balanced through route stems, and recover late with burst and length has made him a top-150 national recruit and a “top of the board” guy for multiple staffs.

And Michigan’s defensive board is shaping up to be elite. They’ve already landed four-star DT Titan Davis and CB Andre Clark, and there’s buzz around five-star defensive prospects like Carter Meadows and Calvin Russell following the star-studded Victors Weekend. The maize and blue momentum is real. If Dorian Barney commits, he’ll be another statement addition out of SEC country—a clear sign that Sherrone Moore and his staff are not backing down from southern powers. The Aggies still looms as the one program that could spoil it.

Texas A&M refuses to let go of Dorian Barney chase

Just when you thought the Maize and Blue might have this one wrapped, Texas A&M refuses to go quietly. Michigan may be trending for four-star CB Dorian Barney, but don’t mistake that for a done deal. Especially with how deep Barney’s roots run in College Station. The Carrollton (GA) standout has visited the Aggies four times over the past year, including an official visit earlier this month. That’s not just window shopping. That’s a full-blown relationship.

“It was great getting back. That was my fourth time back,” Barney said of his June 6 visit to Texas A&M. “So I experienced a lot already with going there some other times, but it was good this time. The environment, hanging around with the staff. They always show me love when I’m there.” You don’t just shrug that kind of bond off heading into commitment weekend.

Under Mike Elko, A&M’s staff has picked up recruiting steam, especially in the defensive backfield. With a system designed to get corners on the field early and often, Barney has openly acknowledged he “could see himself playing in A&M’s future secondary.” Four visits don’t happen by accident. Michigan may be in pole position, but the Aggies are still riding their shot at the checkered flag.