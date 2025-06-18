4-Star Dre Quinn Reveals 2 Finalists Ahead of Thursday Commitment Decision

Finally, it’s that time of the year when recruits are wrapping up their commitments. UCLA Bruins locked in their big target, 4-star offensive tackle Micah “Champ” Smith. There have been many hits and misses, too. For instance, Steve Sarkisian, Dan Lanning, and couple of other head coaches had run after 5-star quarterback prospect Jared Curtis. But finally, he had hit the U-turn to Kirby Smart’s Georgia months after decommitment. Right now, who is stirring the pot?

It’s none other than the Norcross (Ga.) Buford four-star EDGE Dre Quinn. The young chap is not yet mentally prepared to hook his wagon to a port. After all, Quinn was supposed to make his commitment on Tuesday, June 17. However, on that probable day, Quinn decided that he needs more time. But he knows when to commit and amidst which two schools will be the final race.

On June 18, Hayes Fawcett tweeted some fresh intel on Quinn. Looks like Dabo Swinney and Sarkisian are the happiest now. It read, “NEWS: Four-Star EDGE Dre Quinn is down to Clemson and Texas, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’4 230 EDGE from Buford, GA will announce his Commitment on Thursday.” He was scheduled to visit Notre Dame this weekend (June 14-15) as the Fighting Irish made a late push for him. However, Marcus Freeman’s squad is now out of the race along with Georgia and Tennessee. Quinn visited Georgia Tech early in the spring, and the Yellow Jackets saw a nice bump and surge after he took an official visit.

Quinn’s comment, post-Georgia Tech visit, hinted at a commitment. The 4-star EDGE told national recruiting analyst of Rivals, Sam Spiegelman, “The coaches made it clear to me how much they believe in me — and the vision they’re building. It definitely made me look at Georgia Tech even harder.” Now, what is the craze to land Quinn? He had a productive season for Greater Atlanta Christian this past season and has continued to improve his craft every season. As a junior, he finished with 42 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He doubled his numbers from a season ago and had a really strong start to the season, finishing with 20 tackles in his first five games.

Now that he has transferred to powerhouse Buford early in the summer, Quinn brings with him an ability to wreck games late. If you don’t block him or send extra help, he can be a handful. Now, who is likely to be the winner in the Quinn race?

Texas looks to bounce back with Dre Quinn

The summer official visit schedule could pay off once again for the Texas Longhorns. As per the 247Sports’ Crystal Ball projection to the Tigers last week were made for the 4-star EDGE before the Longhorns received one this week after Quinn’s trip to Austin, which elevated Texas into contention for Quinn. Even though he did not openly inch towards Sarkisian’s squad, the hints were there after he shared how his trip to Forty Acres went.

In an interview with Chad Simmons, Quinn said, “The visit was special. Texas is definitely high on my list. Every time I’m there, it feels more like a place I could see myself. This visit showed me even more of what they’re about and it made an impact.” But who were the ones who pitched hard for him? “The highlights were sitting down with coach Sark (Steve Sarkisian), coach Clarke, and Coach PK (Pete Kwiatkowski) to see how they plan to develop me. Being around the staff and in the culture were big highlights. You can feel how serious they are about winning and building men, not just players,” added Quinn.

Steve Sarkisian is already nursing a fresh wound coming from another four-star EDGE. On June 11, Khamari Brooks confirmed that he is down to Alabama and Georgia for his next jump. And for this he has cancelled his remaining official visits to Texas and USC. Now, Sarkisian must be thankful for first-year position coach LaAllan Clark, who is beginning to create some buzz as an elite recruiter. He is the one who led Dre Quinn’s recruitment. After the sting of Brooks’ snub, will destiny throw Texas a lifeline in the form of Quinn?