4-Star Jett Thomalla Reveals Final Iowa State Message After Breaking Silence on Alabama Flip

Bama football just made a headline-worthy recruiting move—and this one cuts deep for Cyclone Nation. Four-star QB Jett Thomalla, once Iowa State’s prized 2026 commit since April 18, has flipped to Alabama. That’s right—the Omaha native who once pledged allegiance to Ames is now headed straight into the heart of Tuscaloosa. The Alabama Crimson Tide, looking to reload in the post-Saban era, just landed one of the Midwest’s most promising signal-callers. It’s a move that came quickly but carried plenty of emotional weight.

Jett Thomalla didn’t mince words when opening up about the switch during The Elite 11 Finals interview with 247Sports’ Tom Loy. “It was tough for sure. I love all those coaches out there, and just the relationship I built with them was really strong. But they’re such good guys. They knew the opportunity I had and knew if I chose there or commit final day. So they said, ‘Good luck,’ and we really like you, and I said, ‘Thank you, guys.'” It was a full-blown, heartfelt farewell. This was a calculated decision, showing maturity beyond his years, not a rash move for flash and fame.

Standing 6 feet 3½ inches and weighing in at 205 pounds, Jett Thomalla commands presence from the pocket and is a known leader at Millard South High School in Omaha, Nebraska. A product of the 2026 class, he’s currently the No. 16 passer and No. 232 overall player in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Offers from Arizona, Iowa, Missouri, and Duke had rolled in early, but Iowa State initially felt like the perfect fit. Until Kalen DeBoer’s Crimson Tide came calling.

Thomalla had just taken an official visit to Ames earlier this month, but it clearly wasn’t enough to lock in the bond. That Tide wave? Irresistible.

It’s no surprise Alabama turned up the heat. With Keelon Russell, the No. 2 QB in the 2025 cycle, already secured, DeBoer and GM Courtney Morgan continue to build a powerhouse quarterback room that’s redefining the post-Saban blueprint. Getting Thomalla is yet another masterstroke—a mix of sharp scouting, offensive philosophy alignment, and maybe a touch of Southern charm. “All glory to God, Roll Tide!!” Thomalla said in a message that sent a jolt through the recruiting world.

Scouts have described him as a “decorated prep signal caller with some peaks and valleys on the game tape, but one that has a chance to emerge as a winner on Saturdays.” The mechanics are still developing, sure. But the upside? Massive. He’s shown flashes of elite field vision, underrated mobility, and arm talent that doesn’t quit—especially when plays break down.

Iowa State, this was like a cyclone. Losing a four-star hurts—especially one who committed so early. But this is what happens when Alabama circles back with intent.

Jett Thomalla breaks down his Bama flip

Jett Thomalla lived through a whirlwind of pressure, late-night advice, and a phone call that changed everything. The four-star from Nebraska opened up about just how close the decision came down to the wire.

“Oh yeah. So I kind of had to make a decision here soon. Iowa State wanted an answer, and so did Alabama. I knew this was coming, but when they finally got me it was… I was just, like, so stressed out.” Jett admitted it wasn’t easy. “Surely a relief off my shoulders just thinking of figuring out. Like you said, I just decided 30 minutes ago. I was on the phone with a bunch of people just giving me advice, and when I finally made my decision, I feel good about it and really excited.”

The moment itself? A passing of the torch—literally. “Yeah, [Nick] Sheridan’s the one who usually reached out, calls me pretty much every day. So me and him have a really good relationship. I called him, asked him for some advice, and then made my decision. I knew I was gonna commit, but just kinda knew how it’ll go and kinda made my decision, and then he passed the phone over to DeBoer.”

“Oh, and they are very excited,” Thomalla said upon becoming the eighth member of the 2026 class. As he targets a smooth path to the pros via Tuscaloosa, this commitment provides a solid foundation for DeBoer’s team.