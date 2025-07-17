4-Star Jordan Deck Makes Major Michigan Admission After Ditching Dave Aranda & Baylor

After a whirlwind OVs tour that included stops at Baylor, Colorado, Michigan, and Penn State, four-star safety Jordan Deck thought he had seen enough. He committed to Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears in late June, choosing the in-state option that had been pushing hard to lock him in. At the time, the Frisco (Texas) Lone Star product seemed solid. But inside, something didn’t sit right. Despite picking Baylor, one school lingered in his mind. The Michigan Wolverines hadn’t let up—not for a second. And one coach in particular, Lamar Morgan, never took his foot off the gas. Deck’s flip to the UM was a matter of persistence, fit, and a gut feeling that never faded.

“Michigan is honestly always where I wanted to be,” Deck admitted to Rivals. “When I was on my official visit, it felt right. Baylor is a great school, but I rushed my decision a little when I committed. After thinking about it, I knew Michigan was where I wanted to be.” For Deck, the initial commitment wasn’t necessarily about misdirection—it was a moment of pressure, momentum, and emotion. But once the buzz wore off, his instincts kept pointing back to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines’ staff never saw his commitment elsewhere as a closed door. Instead, it became an invitation to double down, and Morgan did exactly that.

“Coach Morgan has been great. He has recruited me as hard as anyone and he stayed with me through and through,” Deck said. “When I was on my visit, he showed me his plan for me and how I can play all over the secondary for Michigan. He talked with me about the good and the bad and how he can make me better. How Coach Morgan recruited me and how he coaches really helped with my decision.”

That level of transparency and detail in a recruitment—especially with a DB like Jordan Deck, who thrives in hybrid looks and unpredictable alignments—was the difference. Morgan didn’t sugarcoat anything. He gave Deck a vision of a high-level defense, complete with expectations and accountability. And Deck respected the honesty.

Michigan didn’t just sell him on the scheme—they sold him on identity. Jordan Deck is a downhill, physical presence at 6-foot-1 and just over 185 pounds, the kind of safety who relishes the opportunity to play close to the line and punish crossing routes. Michigan’s no-frills, smashmouth philosophy felt like home. “Everything worked itself out,” he said. “This is it for me. I am going to Michigan and play football at a high level. They play smashmouth football; that is how I play, and that is what I want to be a part of.”

That clarity matters, especially for a guy who’d already said yes to another school. Players flip all the time, but not every flip comes with this kind of self-awareness. Deck wanted more than flash—he wanted a program that mirrored his edge. “The standard at Michigan is at a high level, and Coach Morgan believes in me, the fit is great for me, and I am ready to play alongside guys that are hungry like I am,” he said. “I feel I can thrive in the Michigan defense.” It’s a quote that says as much about his personality as it does about his skillset.

What Michigan is getting in 4-star Jordan Deck

Jordan Deck isn’t just flipping schools—he’s flipping the tone in Michigan’s 2026 recruiting class. The #37 safety comes with a physical edge and clear upside, and Michigan’s coaching staff is betting on both. According to his scouting report, Deck is a “big-framed safety prospect with past ball production and striking ability.” He’s the kind of guy who doesn’t just show up on tape—he arrives with force. “Gets downhill fast and arrives with purpose as a tone-setting striker when a big hit is available.”

It’s easy to see how he fits into Sherrone Moore’s vision. With a class that’s already humming inside the top 10 nationally, Deck adds another dimension: a physically gifted defender who could thrive as a downhill box safety—or even a hybrid off-ball linebacker in sub-packages. “Size/frame provides the option to align as a box defender that creates blitz value. Similarly, runs the alleys and is more than willing to crash vs. the inside run game.”

Still, he’s not a finished product just yet. There’s room to grow, especially after his interception numbers dropped from five as a sophomore to zero last fall. And while he’s got a “strong athletic pedigree (two D-I basketball siblings),” he “lacks ideal multi-sport context outside of limited track and field experience.” His size and play style position him as a P4-caliber safety, capable of playing as a part-time off-ball linebacker in certain packages.