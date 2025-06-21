4-Star Landon Duckworth Makes Honest Auburn Admission After Revealing Commitment Timeline

Landon Duckworth is one of those names that already echoes louder than the Friday night lights in Jackson, Alabama. The 2026 four-star QB—ranked as the No. 6 signal-caller in the class and No. 3 overall player in the state—is staring down a massive SEC decision between the Auburn Tigers and South Carolina. Duckworth has kept it tight so far, revealing he’ll commit sometime in July, but no date has been locked in. While most elite prospects narrow their choices and start enjoying the ride, Duckworth is still on the carousel, spinning between two programs that both want him to be their next face.

The last couple of weeks have been a blur for Landon Duckworth. He made an unofficial return to Auburn after his May 30 official visit. Then followed up with a trip to South Carolina this weekend after taking his official visit there on June 6. In the middle of all that? The Elite 11 Finals in California—a proving ground for elite arms.

When asked by 247Sports’ Tom Loy what draws him to Auburn, Duckworth was direct: “Really just the relationship I built with the coaches, me being close to Hugh Freeze, and it being an in-state school. That’s played a big part in it.” And when asked the same about the Gamecocks, he didn’t hesitate either. “I once committed to them, so it’s really the same relationship. Just a little different kind of staff, but me and Coach [Shane] Beamer got the same relationship and stuff.” Then came the curveball.

Loy asked the obvious: why not Alabama? Duckworth answered coolly: “They weren’t.” That’s it. No spin, no soft landing. It’s clear that Auburn and the Gamecocks are the only true contenders here, and that makes his final choice even more revealing. The return visits suggest he hasn’t had that “this is home” moment just yet. It also signals how significant this decision is. Landon Duckworth isn’t about to make the wrong one twice.

When asked when he’s shutting down his recruitment, Duckworth replied, “I’m shooting for July. I just don’t know, like, a date.” So, while he doesn’t have a firm date yet, his commitment could come next month.

His high school coach, Cody Flournoy, shed some light on what’s weighing on Duckworth. “I think there’s a clearer path for him playing early at South Carolina,” Flournoy said. “At Auburn, the problem there is Auburn signed the Deuce Knight kid last year. With quarterbacks, it’s one of those things where it’s not just being recruited there, but who did you recruit last year? Who is sitting there waiting to play?” Flournoy added a layer of honesty rarely heard in recruiting circles. “Of course, Landon is going to bet on himself. He’s got all that confidence to come in and compete with anybody. But is there a clear path? Am I really your number one guy, or am I just a good piece you want to put in there?”

That’s where South Carolina might have a subtle edge. They’ve already pitched him as the centerpiece of their future plans—“It’s like, hey, you’re the guy that we’re putting all our eggs in the basket with,” Flournoy said. That kind of clarity matters, especially to a player who already decommitted from USC once.

It also matters in a town like Jackson, where Duckworth is surrounded by Auburn and Alabama flags but has to think bigger than local loyalty. “Down here in Jackson, everybody in this town is either a Bama or Auburn fan,” Flournoy added. The pressure is baked in. And Duckworth is busy. Between seven-on-seven summer circuits, his own high school workouts, and cross-country travel, he’s barely had time to breathe. But that moment’s coming. Will it be the comfort of home and Hugh Freeze or the clear lane laid out by Shane Beamer?

Is ‘home feeling’ guiding Landon Duckworth?

The race for Landon Duckworth is heating up. While Auburn may have the home-state edge on paper, South Carolina seems to be winning where it matters: in comfort, clarity, and connections. According to Jackson High coach Flournoy, the Gamecocks may have more than just a strong pitch; they’ve built a bridge to Duckworth’s inner circle, thanks to family ties with South Carolina coach Beamer and OC/QB coach Mike Shula.

“His mom likes South Carolina. It’s got an at-home feeling,” Flournoy said. “Coach Beamer has done a good job. Coach Shula has done a good job, and I think there’s a path for him to play early.” That’s no small thing when dealing with one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 class. When the vibe clicks with both player and parent, the odds start tilting.

And let’s not forget—South Carolina’s been involved from the jump. “If everything is equal, I kind of lean South Carolina for him on his commitment,” Flournoy continued. “We haven’t sat down and talked about it. He’s been busy all summer.”

Despite the SEC spotlight shining brightest in Alabama, Flournoy says he’s looking at it logically. “I grew up an Auburn fan, but looking at Landon and his prospects, South Carolina is kind of my favorite right now for him.” With a clear path, long-standing relationship, and a staff that’s made all the right moves, the Gamecocks could hit right on the money.