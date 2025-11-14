4-Star LSU Athlete Cut by Brian Kelly After Week 2, Wants Comeback: Report

Brian Kelly wasn’t just fired for burning $100 million with no victories in return. The way he treated players blew up on him, too. Another former Tiger confessed that he was basically Kelly’s target. The head coach got the player shoved out the door. Now that Kelly is gone, he’s eyeing a Baton Rouge comeback like a player hitting the transfer portal in reverse.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On November 13, 4-star defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell posted a TikTok video, which Preston Guy reshared. The Staff writer for LSU reported, “#LSU DT Sydir Mitchell got on TikTok live claiming the decision to leave the team was not his. He says it was Brian Kelly’s decision for him to leave the team. He says he would be open to returning to LSU next year if the new coach were to ask him to return.”

In that clip, Mitchell admitted, “What happened at LSU, I didn’t leave the team…Yeah, I’ll come back.” Back in September 2025, reports dropped in from the LSU camp that the Tigers’ defensive lineman Mitchell was no longer part of the program. Two months later, the truth surfaced. But there were some glaring reasons behind his departure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in September, while Kelly still held the head coaching seat, in front of the press, he cited Mitchell’s departure as a failure to meet “workplace standards.” Mitchell came out of Bergen Catholic in Oradell, N.J., as a blue-chip baller, a four-star standout, and the No. 226 prospect in the 2023 class per the Rivals Industry Rankings. His sudden loss of charisma was quite unexpected.

The Texas transfer landed in Kelly’s program during the winter portal window after two seasons with the Texas Longhorns. The 6’6″, 315-pound lineman saw action in nine games for the Longhorns, tallying seven tackles before making the jump to LSU. Mitchell thought he’d level up with Bo Davis coaching him, but once Davis dipped for Baton Rouge, Mitchell hit the portal too.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-star recruit did not get any playing time at LSU. However, Kelly had already prepared Mitchell’s report card. “I can confirm he is no longer on the roster, but we have standards that need to be met. And those standards were not met,” said the former head coach. This is just one of several stories accusing Kelly of running players off.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Different years, different players, but same Brian Kelly fallout

Even before Mitchell, defensive back Matthew Langlois signed up with Kelly’s squad in 2021. Although they were years apart, they both faced the same fate. He logged nine games in 2021 before an injury derailed his season. Another year on the shelf followed. By July 2024, after missing the spring workouts, he had disappeared from LSU’s active roster. On3 Sports reported he had officially stepped away from football.

A year later, Langlois brought the true story to the front. On the X post on October 26, he wrote, “I was FORCED to medically retire before I could get a 2nd or 3rd opinion. When I was playing very well before my injury, I’d hear from Coach Kelly quite often. The second I got injured, not a word since.” Not just the players. Even an LSU booster opened up about how Kelly’s inevitable firing.

With a $50 million net worth and a deep NIL footprint, Louisiana attorney Gordon McKernan has serious pull in Baton Rouge. He’s signed deals with everyone from Alexis Morris to five-star Trey’Dez Green, forging strong ties with the players.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the 104.5 ESPN radio show, the LSU booster shared, “He [Kelly] wasn’t as committed. My players, at least, were telling the guys on my team, were telling me, I don’t really know him, he doesn’t spend time with us.” So, Brian Kelly’s firing wasn’t just about the win column. With him gone, does Baton Rouge finally make room for the guys who got caught in his crossfire?