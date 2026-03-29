4-Star Oregon Commit Flips to USC Following Footsteps of Previous 2 Generations

Outside of some Ivy League schools, the University of Southern California has always been a legacy-driven destination for Americans. Word is, about 15% of USC students are legacy admits, and in Drew Fielder’s case, that tradition runs three generations deep. That pipeline quietly played a big role in helping Lincoln Riley flip the four-star OT away from Oregon.

On March 29th, the 6’6, 280-pound four-star offensive tackle from Servite High School hopped onto his X handle and announced his flip to USC after barely 2 months of pledging to Dan Lanning’s Ducks. “I’m staying home! FIGHT ON,” announced alongside Hayes Fawcett.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Drew originally pledged to Oregon back on February 1st after a great visit to Eugene. But once USC head coach Lincoln Riley and his staff turned up the heat with an official offer just a few days later, the “childhood favorite” factor started to take over.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I really loved Oregon, this wasn’t anything against them,” Fielder said to Greg Biggins of the national outlet. “USC is the only school I would have de-committed for. This is a dream opportunity for me, and one I just couldn’t pass up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest reason for the switch is that USC is basically in his DNA. He doubled down:

ADVERTISEMENT

“My dad went there, and my grandfather and great-uncle won a National Championship as well. Not many players get to live out their dream, but I do, so I’m obviously very excited right now.”

The Fielder family’s Trojan roots span over 60 years. His grandfather and great-uncle helped the program capture the national championship in 1967. Years later, his father would join USC to earn his degree on the same campus. After growing up and attending several games at the Coliseum, Drew Fielder’s flip felt more like it was his destiny to be a Trojan rather than a recruiting upset.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told reporters that while he has nothing but respect for Oregon’s Dan Lanning, the Fielders have been “Fight On” royalty for nearly 60 years. At that point, the flip was bound to happen.

From a football perspective, this is a big dub for USC’s 2027 class. His ranking as the No. 10 offensive tackle by 247Sports is a testament to his serious athletic upside, a potential he unlocked after a significant physical transformation. After starting his career as a tight end, he packed on 20 pounds of muscle in the last year to make the switch to the offensive line, a move that has clearly paid off. And for USC, landing Drew is a major “mic drop” in their ongoing recruiting war with Oregon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The holy recruiting war of West-coast

There’s a popular saying that goes something like, ‘USC can win a national championship if they recruit within a 50 km radius of the campus.’ Which is partly true. West Coast programs have consistently produced 5- and 4-star talent year after year. The majority of blue-chip prospects come out of the West Coast. So over the last few years, especially in the NIL era, the Big Ten has started heavily leaning into that region.

USC and Oregon have been at the center of that fight, constantly going head-to-head for top prospects all the time. And by keeping a local star like Drew in Southern California, USC is proving it can protect its home turf. Last recruiting cycle alone, USC snatched highly talented commits like Jonas Williams and Tomuhini Topui from Oregon. This season as well, they pulled in other elite local commits like five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and four-star cornerback Danny Lang. Fielder’s commitment now boosts USC’s 2027 class into the top five nationally.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a tough pill to swallow for the Ducks. They are hanging around the top-15 class. Then again, truth be told, they have the stomach to absorb that loss because Oregon usually ends up with a top recruiting class when everything is said and done. Regardless, they now have to pivot and find another high-upside tackle to fill the gap left by Drew.

As for Drew, the choice was already written in the stars from the get-go. Even though he got love-bombed by Dan Lanning during his trip to Eugene, his destiny was apparently to follow in his family’s footsteps and, importantly, see if he can add another national championship ring to the Fielder family collection.